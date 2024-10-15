Nigeria: Police Dismiss Three Lawless Officers Over Killing of Kwarapoly Student At Checkpoint

15 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Demola Akinyemi

The Kwara state police command has dismissed the three police officers allegedly involved in the death of a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola on 4th September 2024.

The concerned three officers, Inspectors Abiodun Kayode, James Emmanuel and Sergeant Oni Phillip were dismissed from service with effect from October 4, 2024, after an internal trial, pending their arraignment in court.

The command also urged members of the public, to always exercise patience and trust in the legal process, as it remains dedicated to maintaining law and order within Kwara State.

Recall that the deceased who had just completed his ND program and was returning from the market, was allegedly shot on the right hand at a police checkpoint around the Zango area of Ilorin by the three officers because he reportedly refused to part with money.

The young Qoyum who was rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Ilorin after the tragic incident later died as a result of excessive loss of blood.

Consequently, there were massive protests by his colleagues from the polytechnic, while the relations, family members and other stakeholders condemned the heinous act and demanded for justice.

Spokesperson of the command Ejire Adeyemi Adetoun, disclosed the trio's dismissal from service in a statement she issued to journalists in Ilorin late Monday evening.

The statement titled,"Final update on the case of Qoyum Abdul Yekeen Ishola" reads among others that"the Kwara State Police Command wishes to provide an important update regarding the investigation into the tragic incident involving the loss of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola on 4th September, 2024. "

It added that"after a thorough investigation and an internal disciplinary trial, the three officers involved -AP/No 233828 INSPR. Abiodun Kayode, AP/No 287410 INSPR. James Emmanuel, and F/No 497868 SGT. Oni Philip; has been found guilty of the following offences. 1. Leaving Beat 2. Corrupt Practices.3. Unlawful or Unnecessary exercise of authority."

"Consequently, they have been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, with effect from 4th October, 2024. They will be arraigned in court soonest." the statement said.

It further stated that "this decisive action highlights the unwavering commitment of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, NPM, PhD to upholding justice, professionalism, and accountability across the Nigeria Police Force."

" Under his leadership, we are resolute in ensuring that officers conduct themselves with integrity, and any breach of ethical standards, particularly in cases leading to loss of life, will be met with stiff response." the statement said.

