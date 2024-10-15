Ghana: 'Bawumia Has Good Ideas and Programmes for Ghana, Not 24-Hour Discos' - Pres Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is confident that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia remains best qualified on our political market to lead the country into the much desired fourth industrial revolution.

According to the President, who is currently on a two-day visit of the Northern, North East and Savanna regions, Dr. Bawumia has been well prepared, and he is now ready to become President.

Whilst asking for the support and effort of the Nayiri and the people of Mamprugu for their son, the Vice President, President Akufo-Addo said, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a man of good ideas and good programmes for the country.

"He is not proposing 24-hour discotheques. He is the man best qualified to lead Ghana into the fourth industrial revolution. So I want us to work together make sure he becomes the next president of this country, he said.

Establishing the premise of his remarks, President Akufo-Addo said he is asking for the support not just because he is a son of Mampruguland, but because, "Dr Bawumia is extremely competent, fit and able to be our next President.

"I've worked with him for these past sixteen years and apart from being capable, competent and intellectually well-endowed, he is also a man of great loyalty, principled and honest. I am confident that if the people of Ghana agree with me and give him the chance, he will make an excellent President," he added.

He was confident that if Ghanaians agree with him, and give Dr Bawumia the chance, "he will make an excellent President."

Like all big Chiefs get concerned about matters relating to who succeeds them the person who will occupy your seat after you, the difference between us is that you will never know who will follow you, but in my case, I will know who will follow me."

"Because you are a monarch and you will reign until you die, its only after your death that your successor is chosen, but I am a republican and democratic Chief, and I know who will succeed me. So I've come here to ask for your support to make sure that your son, my Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia succeeds me, he ended.