Nigeria/Libya: Africa Cup of Nations Bosses Investigate Nigeria Squad's Libyan Airport Debacle

African football chiefs launched an inquiry on Tuesday into an incident in which a plane carrying the Nigeria football squad and its technical advisers was diverted from its scheduled destination and landed at an airstrip hundreds of kilometres away from the venue of their Africa Cup of Nations clash against Libya.

The 2023 Cup of Nations runners-up were due to land at Benghazi airport for Tuesday night's Group D encounter but the pilot of their aircraft was told to land at Al Abraq Airport in Bayda.

Players remained in the departures lounge for more than 16 hours before returning to Nigeria and boycotting the game.

"The matter has been referred to the Confederation of African Football's disciplinary board for investigation," said a spokesperson for the confederation which organises the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the confederation's statutes and regulations."

On Friday night, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored in the closing stages to secure Nigeria's victory and keep them top of the four team pool with three of the six matches played. The defeat left Libya rooted to the bottom with one point out of a possible nine.

Clash

Before the clash in Uyo, southern Nigeria, the Libyan team accused Nigerian customs officials of excessive scrutiny. Skipper Faisal Al-Badri said the players were delayed for several hours during luggage checks. Nigerian authorities have denied accusations of maltreatment.

On Monday, Nigeria skipper William Troost-Ekong suggested an element of tit-for-tat.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Libya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Libyan government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason," Troost-Ekong said on social media.

"They've locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games. As the captain, together with the team, we have decided that we will not play this game."

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) said it regretted the flight diversion. "It is essential to note that such incidents can occur due to routine air traffic control protocols, security checks or logistical challenges that affect international air travel."

Pictures posted online by the Nigeria players showed some of them lying on airport seats, their luggage beside them and with no other passengers in sight.

Game

On Tuesday, Libyan football chiefs said they expected the game to go ahead.

Sharing several images on social media of their players' training session, the LFF wrote: "Some may be used to putting up obstacles before the match, but here in the heart of Benghazi, specifically on the grounds of the Martyrs of Benina Stadium, there is no room for excuses after the starting whistle."

The statement added: "The Libyan Football Federation condemns the measures taken by the Nigerian Football Federation by refusing to play the Libya-Nigeria match in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. It will take all legal measures to preserve the interests of the Libyan national football team."

(With newswires)