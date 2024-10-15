Ghana: Foreign Affairs Ministry Warns Against Use of Forged Documents in Visa Applications

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has cautioned the public against using forged or falsified documents in the visa application process.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the Ministry stated that its attention has been drawn to the fact that some Ghanaian applicants, knowing or unknowingly, present forged or false documents to be authenticated and forwarded for visa processing.

It noted that presenting forged or fake documents is punishable under sections 158, 159, 166, and 169 of the Criminal and Offences Act 1961 (Act 29).

It warned that applicants who present forged documents would be handed over to the police and prosecuted accordingly.

"Members of the public are hereby to note and comply," it added.