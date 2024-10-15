Nigeria: Experts - Technology Devices Can Increase Mental Health Cases

Emma Okonji

Experts in the fields of technology and medicine have acknowledged the positive impact of technology in driving global digital transformation, but have argued that over dependence on digital tools and social media platforms have significantly increased mental health issues in ways that cannot be quantified.

According to the experts, mental health is not merely the absence of mental illness, as they quoted the World Health Organisation, (WHO), which said approximately 450 million people globally, struggle with mental illness, and an estimated 25 per cent of the global population is expected to face mental health challenges at some points in their lives.

The experts spoke in Lagos at a summit organised by Mindsplace in commemoration of World Mental Health Day, with the theme: 'Awakening Minds-Access, Awareness and Action'.

One of the keynote speakers, and Director, Digital Transformation, ARM Holdings, Ina Alogwu, who spoke on the sub theme: 'Digital Transformation and Mental Health: Challenges and Opportunities', blamed the increasing rate of mental disorder on over-dependence on digital tools and social media platforms, which he said, have reduced the attention span of social media addicts and also separated them from human interaction with others, a development he described as mental disorder.

According to him, the animal with the shortest attention span has been known to be the goldfish, because the average attention span of a goldfish is eight seconds, but the over-dependence on technology tools like the digital tools and social media platforms by human beings that have become addicted to digital tools and social media platforms, have contributed to the increase in mental health issues globally.

"What over-dependence on digital tools has done is that it has reduced the attention span of the human beings to seven seconds. So our attention span is actually shorter than the attention span of the animal that was known to have the shortest attention span. And when you then look at the implication of that, there have been studies that indicate that the prevalence and the incidences of mental health increases as human interactions reduce. Again, there are arguments for or against, but essentially there have been a lot of correlations drawn between non-human interactions and an increase in mental health issues, specifically with regards to depression and anxiety," Alogwu said.

Another keynote speaker, who is Director, Perchstone & Graeys Consulting Limited, Dr. Tolu Aderemi, who was represented by a Lawyer, Chigozie Oka, spoke on the sub theme: 'Mental Health And Human Rights in Nigeria-Past, Present and Future'.

Aderemi described mental health as a vital state of well-being that empowers individuals to realise their potential, cope with the stresses of daily life, work productively, and contribute meaningfully to their community particularly in legal society.

"Despite its importance, mental health remains a marginalised issue in many parts of the world, including Nigeria. While many countries have embraced progress, Nigeria continues to lag behind. Our laws and policies require retooling to be in line with our cultural sensibilities. Laws and policies are the bedrock of a coordinated government effort to promote the rights of individuals with psychosocial, intellectual and cognitive challenges," Aderemi said.

Healthcare Consultant, Dr. Omoseyindemi, who delivered a keynote paper on the sub theme: 'Healing from the Roots-The Importance of Cultural Competence in Mental Healthcare,' stressed the need for Nigeria to recognise indigenous knowledge in the treatment of mental cases and for hospitals to infuse traditional medicine with western medicine in the treatment of psychiatric patients.

Founder, Mindsplace, Eniola Bello, said the summit would use the occasion of the World Mental Health Day to expose Nigerians to Mindsplace platform, which is a one-stop-hub for anything mental health.

She spoke of a plan to launch the Mindsplace app that would help Nigerians have access to mental health solutions.