Nigeria: Nerc - Number of Fatalities in Electricity-Related Cases Rose 47 Percent in Q2

.Regulator may disconnect Ajaokuta steel

The number of Nigerians that died in electricity-related incidents rose to 47.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2024, hitting 34 from the 23 fatalities recorded in Q2 during the period under review.

The latest report from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) stated that during the quarter (2024/Q2), no casualty was recorded among the Generation Companies (Gencos) while NESCO and Yola were the only Distribution Companies (Discos) that did not record casualties.

"Relative to 2024/Q1, the number of accidents increased by 14.55 per cent, that is, 55 to 63, while the number of fatalities increased by 47.83 per cent, that is 23 to 34, but the number of injuries decreased by 45.16 per cent, from 31 to 17," NERC said.

Pursuant to Section 34(1)(e) of the Electricity Act 2023, which mandates the commission to ensure the provision of safe and reliable electricity to consumer, the commission said it had continued to monitor the health and safety performance of the sector.

According to NERC, licensees are mandated to submit monthly Health and Safety reports to the Commission in accordance with the requirements of their licence.

It added that in 2024/Q2, out of the 99 mandatory health and safety reports expected to be received from licensees, only 91 reports were received, assuring that it will continue to enforce 100 per cent reporting compliance by licensees as contained in the terms and conditions of their respective licences, and apply sanctions where applicable.

"During the quarter (2024/Q2), no casualty was recorded among the Gencos while NESCO and Yola were the only Discos that did not record casualties. Out of the 51 casualties reported in the quarter," it stated.

According to NERC, the licensees with the highest number of casualties were Ibadan (13), Eko (eight), Jos (seven) and Enugu (six), which represented 25.49 per cent, 15.69 per cent, 13.73 per cent and 11.76 per cent of the total respectively.

As observed in previous quarters, NERC stated that Discos continue to account for the majority of the safety challenges experienced in the power industry, cumulatively accounting for 100 per cent of casualties recorded during the period.

Aside causalities recorded in 2024/Q2, the power distributors also accounted for 98.48 per cent and 96.30 per cent in 2023/Q4 and 2024/Q1 respectively.

In addition, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), (23), Ibadan (two) and Eko (one) recorded damage to property and infrastructure due to explosions, fire outbreaks or acts of vandalism in 2024/Q2.

Number of fatalities from wire snap were eight and injury was one; fatalities from illegal or unauthorised access were 11, injury was one, while four persons died from incidents of vandalism.

Casualties from unsafe acts or conditions were 10 deaths and 14 injuries, while falls from heights recorded zero deaths and two injuries.

The commission stated that it has initiated investigations into all reported accidents and will enforce appropriate actions against licensees where necessary.

Furthermore, the commission noted that it continues to closely monitor the implementation of licensees' accident reduction strategy for the power sector, stressing that it also implements various programmes aimed at improving the health and safety performance.

In June 2024, the biannual Health and Safety Manager's Meeting, the commission said, was held with compliance and regulatory officers of licensees to discuss the reporting obligations of licensees as well as health and safety matters.

"During the meeting, licensees' scorecards on compliance with health and safety standards, forum office decisions, and key performance indicators were discussed while highlighting areas of improvement.

"In addition, the commission oversees settlement processes between licensees and families of accident victims in the sector. This is to ensure transparency of the settlement process and to help the victim's family secure fair compensation for losses suffered.

"In 2024/Q2, the commission oversaw the successful conclusion of three compensation negotiations between licensees and families of victims of accidents," the report added.

Meanwhile, NERC has stated that it could trigger a total disconnection of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited from the national grid.

"The special customer (Ajaokuta Steel Co. Limited and the host community) did not make any payment towards the N1.39 billion (Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader plc) and N.11 billion (Market Operator) invoices received in 2024/Q2.

"This continues a longstanding trend of non-payment by this customer and the commission has communicated the need for intervention on this issue to the relevant federal government authorities. A continuation of the non-payment could trigger total disconnection from the grid," it stated.

However, the power sector regulator, said that the four international bilateral customers being supplied by Gencos in the sector made a payment of $9.81 million against the cumulative invoice of $15.60 million issued by the MO for services rendered in 2024/Q2, translating to a remittance performance of 62.88 per cent .

According to NERC, the domestic bilateral customers made a payment of N1,295.90 million against the cumulative invoice of N1,991.30 million issued to them by the MO for services rendered in 2024/Q2 translating to 65.07 per cent remittance performance .

"It is however noteworthy that some bilateral customers (both domestic and international customers) made payments during 2024/Q2 for outstanding MO invoices from previous quarters.

"Cumulatively, the international bilateral customers paid a total of $16.65 million; Transcorp-SBEE and Mainstream-NIGELEC have made payments towards all outstanding invoices from previous quarters.

"Similarly, the MO received N1,309.97 million from the domestic bilateral customers towards outstanding invoices from previous quarters; Mainstream Energy Solutions has made payment towards all outstanding invoices from previous quarters," the Q2 report stated.