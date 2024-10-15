Liberia: Grand Kru Technical College Needs U.S.$400,000

--Authorities of the Grand Kru Technical College in Grand Kru County are pleading with local and international partners, including USAID, UNDP, UNESCO, the Chinese Embassy in Liberia, and the Government of Liberia, to help construct the building that will house the college in the county.

The Vice President for Administration at the Grand Kru Technical College, Professor T. Dan Jah Bestman, says the College needs about 12 million United States Dollars to construct its campus.

He said that about 50 acres of land have already been secured in Grand Kru County, and they need about Four Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ($400,000) to jump-start construction.

Mr. Bestman said the college does not have the mobility to transport materials to the county; thus, it stocks equipment at its Monrovia office.

He revealed that the College signed an MOU with the Ministry of Agriculture local office in the county to use its premises for about five years, but they fear that they may be thrown out as the Ministry of Agriculture embarks on strengthening its sub-offices across the country.

He lauded the County Legislative Caucus and the Acting President of Grand Kru Technical College, Josephus M. Gray, for the level of support and cooperation they are receiving for the college's forward match.

Professor Bestman pointed out that the college currently has about 3,300 students for its first Semester of 2024/2025, surpassing Tubman University's enrollment when it first opened in Maryland County in 2009.

He lauded the government and the Grand Kru County Legislative Caucus for transitioning from TEVT to Grand Kru Technical College (GKTC), which he noted is highly welcoming.

The Grand Kru Technical College (GKTC), formerly Grand Kru Vocational & Technical Training Institute (GKVTTI), was created by an Act of 2016 to provide TVET training to the people of Grand Kru County (GKC). In October 2018, classes began at GKVTTI with a workforce of ten and an enrollment of about 150 students in a free school program offering Basic Computer Science, Plumbing, Masonry, and Architectural Drafting.

An act creating GKVTTI was repealed, and an act creating GKTC was approved by the President of the Republic of Liberia on March 20, 2019. This led to GKTC being elevated to the college level and given a budget line in the National Budget.

Currently, the College offers Associate Degrees in Engineering, Agriculture, Technology, Education, and Business, with plans underway by the Administration to include Natural Sciences, Health Sciences, Mass Communication, IT, and other programs.