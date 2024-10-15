Liberia: Prioritize Access to Justice

Monrovia, Liberia — Her Honor, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, laments the judiciary's limited budgetary allocation and underscores the need for the current administration to prioritize access to justice.

By Lincoln G. Peters

- Liberia's Chief Justice, Her Honor Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, urges President Joseph N. Boakai and his governing Unity Party to prioritize access to justice for Liberians while expressing frustration over limited budgetary allotment to the judiciary.

Speaking at the formal opening of the October Term of Court of the Supreme Court on Monday, October 14, 2024, Chief Justice Yuoh said that without funding to the judiciary, the government will fail to achieve peace, justice, and security.

According to her, the judiciary's infrastructural challenges affect not only the Temple of Justice but seven of the judicial circuits and almost all magisterial courts within the country, boosting the government's commitment to supporting and sustaining the rule of law in Liberia.

"Without sufficient funding, the aspirations of the three branches of government will be unable to achieve their desired objectives of maintaining peace and upholding the rule of law in Liberia. How do you expect judicial officials to perform to their best. The need for judicial complexes in all the political subdivisions of the country should be prioritized. This lead is important to the constitution, guaranteeing access to justice for everyone within and outside Liberia's territory boundary, " Justice Yuoh stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Responding to the Chief Justice on behalf of the Executive, Justice Minister, and Dean of the Cabinet, Cllr. Osward Tweh said

President Boakai takes concerns raised by the judiciary seriously, and the President hopes to work with the bench in addressing them, adding that President Boakai is committed to building a strong judiciary.

"I extend to you greetings, facilitations, and good wishes on behalf of the President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, and the Executive Branch of government as you begin your deliberation on the October Term of court. The President could have loved to be here, but he had traveled. However, he has asked me to extend his regret for being unable to be with you. The President assures this bench that his administration will do everything in its power to assist the bench in the administration of justice, including providing adequate resources", the Attorney General promised.