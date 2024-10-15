Kenya: High Court Declines to Suspend DP Gachagua's Impeachment Trial

Capital FM
Kenya's parliament has voted to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
15 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The High Court has rejected a request by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for a conservatory order suspending his impeachment trial at the Senate, scheduled for October 16-18, 2024.

Gachagua's legal team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite and lawyer Tom Macharia, argued that the impeachment process was politically motivated.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They sought to halt the Senate proceedings until the legality of the National Assembly's impeachment decision was fully determined.

They claimed the process was unconstitutional, citing insufficient public participation.

However, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita, in delivering his ruling, stated that there was no legal basis to interfere with the Senate proceedings.

He emphasized that the court could not obstruct the constitutional mandate of Parliament.

"Having considered the application and the arguments presented by both parties, the prayer for a conservatory order is declined," ruled Justice Mwita.

At least 26 petitions had been filed challenging Gachagua's impeachment.

Earlier, in a separate ruling, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi addressed a preliminary objection raised by Governor Eric Mutai on the impeachment process.

Kingi affirmed that Parliament could not be subjected to injunctions, suggesting that the impeachment trial of Deputy President Gachagua would proceed as scheduled, regardless of any court decisions.

"Whether or not there was in fact a Court Order in this matter does not matter, nothing turns on it, the result is the same; which is that Parliament cannot be prevented from the discharge of its constitutional functions by dint of an order of court," he stated.

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday constituted a three-judge bench to hear Gachagua's petition challenging his impeachment.

Justice Eric Ogola will lead the bench, with Justices Antony Mrima and Dr. Freda Mugambi also part of the panel. The judges will hear Gachagua's petition alongside five other related petitions challenging the impeachment process.

Deputy President Gachagua is expected to face the Senate on Wednesday and Thursday, where he will defend himself against 11 charges, following the National Assembly's approval of the impeachment motion.

A total of 282 MPs voted in favor of his removal from office.

The impeachment motion, sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, accuses Gachagua of corruption, tribalism, and abuse of office, among other charges.

The petitions challenging the impeachment have raised concerns over the legality of the process, with some questioning how the charges were brought forward.

The consolidated case will determine whether the due process, as outlined in the Constitution, was followed.

If the impeachment succeeds, this would mark the first time a sitting Deputy President in Kenya has been removed from office under the 2010 Constitution.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.