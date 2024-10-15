West Africa: Ecowas Court of Justice Gets New President

Honorable Justice Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro Gonçalves was elected the new President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice and Honorable Justice Sengu Mohamed Koroma was elected as the new Vice President.

Hon. Justice Ricardo Claudio Monteiro Gonclaves has been elected as the new President of the ECOWAS Court, on Monday, 14 October 2024.

He has been elected to serve a two-year tenure, following an election by his colleague judges of the Court.

Hon. Justice Gonçalves succeeds Hon. Justice Edward Amoako Asante who led the Court for six years since assuming office on July 31, 2018.

In the same election, Hon. Justice Sengu Mohamed Koroma was elected as Vice-President, succeeding Hon Justice Gberi-bè Ouattara.

Justice Ricardo C.M. Gonçalves from Cabo Verde and Justice Sengu M. Koroma from Sierra Leone were sworn in on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Guinea Bissau by former President of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Community, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo for a non-renewable term of four (4) years.

In his inaugural speech, the President-elect, Justice Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro Gonçalves outlined his vision for the Court, which focused on two fundamental pillars, notably responsibility and dialogue.

He emphasized the responsibility entrusted to the Court by the ECOWAS laws establishing the Court. He also stressed the need to uphold the institution's mission as an independent, reliable, efficient, and accessible court.

He expressed his commitment to foster continuous dialogue with other institutions and agencies of ECOWAS, Member States, and civil societies among others, while also ensuring financial prudence in the administration of the institution's fund.

The other three judges of the Court are the out-going president, Justice Edward Amoako Asante (Ghana), the out-going vice-president, Justice Gberi-bè Ouattara (Côte d'Ivoire), and Justice Dupe Atoki (Nigeria).

