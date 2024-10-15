Nigeria: Cricket Federation Hosts National Women's Championship

15 October 2024
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigeria Cricket Federation has concluded arrangements to host the 2024 National Women's Championship from October 20th to 27th at the twin Cricket Ovals of Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Secretary General of the Federation, Sanni Mohammed, revealed that the event is the culmination of the zonal elimination that had gone on at different cricket clusters across the nation.

He said, "This is the national finals for the women's focused developmental initiatives that had gone on from the first quarter of the year. It is just interesting that it is coming at this period that we had just qualified for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup in Malaysia."

About 140 players from zonal finals in Lagos, Ekiti, Kogi, Kaduna, Gombe, Edo, Akwa Ibom, and Anambra states will join top cricket officials across the nation for the Women's Championship.

"We are also using this event to hone the game's administrative skills, including umpiring, scoring, and growing our coaching and live broadcasting capacities," he added.

The NCF scribe said the rate of growth and the success being achieved through developmental efforts have also raised the potential for the game of cricket by providing part-time jobs, and career paths for the youths.

The twin cricket ovals of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, which will also play host to ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-regional Qualifier C later in November, and hence the Women's Championship will help put the facility to the test.

"The Federation's staff and cricket officials will be working the Women's Championship with the mind to prime ourselves for the International Cricket Council's sub-regional World Cup Qualifier in about a month'."

