Libya/Nigeria: Maltreatment of Eagles in Libya - Tinubu Demands CAF's Investigation, Justice

·Describes act as inhumane, unsportsmanlike

·Welcomes safe return of national team, FG summons Libya's Charge d'affairs

·CAF refers case to its disciplinary board for investigation, appropriate action

Deji Elumoye, Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Duro Ikhazuagbe in Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, last night, reacted to the inhuman treatment allegedly meted out to the Super Eagles at a Libyan airport, with a call on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to ensure that those behind the act were brought to justice.

In a release by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said he expected the disciplinary board of CAF to conduct a thorough investigation and recommend appropriate action against those who wilfully violated the organisation's statutes and regulations.

The president, who was moved by the development, however, welcomed the safe return of the national team players to Nigeria.

The harrowing experience of the national football team at the hands of their hosts and the Libyan authorities had prompted the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to withdraw the Super Eagles from the scheduled match on Tuesday.

The president commended the proactive coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Sports Development in addressing the situation and ensuring the safe return of the players.

Tinubu applauded the players for keeping their spirit alive despite their ordeal in Libya.

He recognised football's unifying power in bringing nations and people together and viewed the treatment of the national team as unsportsmanlike and inhumane, stressing that it is a stark contrast to the spirit of the game he appreciates.

He called on all lovers of football and administrators to work collaboratively to prevent and overcome such incidents in the future.

Similarly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, said the Nigerian government was already monitoring the situation in Libya.

Tuggar, in a statement posted on his X account, said, "I have been closely monitoring the situation involving the Super Eagles in Libya.

"Through the Head of Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, Libya, Amb. Stephen Anthony Awuru, the Mission has maintained contact with the NFF, and the Libyan authorities since last night.

"Despite efforts, Libyan authorities have not yet authorised the Nigerian Mission's trip to Bayda City, where the airport is located.

"In the meantime, the Head of the Nigerian Community in Benghazi, Mr. Morris Eromosele, arrived at the location at 6am this morning (Monday) with necessary supplies and internet access. We will continue to follow developments and await a report for further action."

Tuggar confirmed that the federal government had summoned the North African country's Charge d'affairs in Nigeria over the inhuman treatment meted out to the Super Eagles players in Libya at the weekend.

Stating that the Nigerian government was on top of the issue, he disclosed that he had opened communication with the Charge d'affairs since Sunday evening and expected answers to some questions on the way the Nigerian players were treated in Libya.

Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, also condemned the poor treatment of the Super Eagles.

In a statement by the NIDCOM spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dahiru-Erewa stated that travelling by road in Libya was most dangerous and totally not advisable because of the current situation in the country.

She lamented that the team, which left Nigeria on Sunday to Libya for its return match, had their flight diverted to an airport far away from the venue of the match.

Dahiru-Erewa said the implication of the diversion would be another three hours of road travel to the main venue of the match, not minding the risk of road travel in Libya, considering the situation of the war-torn country.

She said the safety of Nigerian players was paramount to the country, and remained optimistic that the Ministry of Sports and NFF would advise appropriately.

She also called on CAF to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserved, and regretted that already, the players, pilots and others on board the flight had been stranded and subjected to inhuman treatment at the airport for over 13 hours without water, food, rest and means of communication.

Dahiru-Erewa said, "The team was delayed at an airport in Libya for more than 13 hours without any tangible reason."

She recalled that the Super Eagles flight was redirected air borne on Sunday and they were required to travel by road to their destination.

lamenting that there was no provision made for them by the Libya authorities and all efforts to make alternative provisions by NFF was frustrated.

The NIDCOM chairman appealed to the Super Eagles to remain calm while NFF decided the next line of action.

Africa's football governing body, CAF, later yesterday, issued a statement on the maltreatment of the Nigerian delegation by Libyan authorities, and had since ordered investigation into the matter.

CAF said yesterday, in the statement, "The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has been in contact with the Libyan and Nigerian authorities after it had been informed that the Nigerian National Football Team (Super Eagles) and their technical team were stranded in disturbing conditions for several hours at an airport that they were allegedly instructed to land by the Libyan authorities.

"The matter has been referred to the CAF Disciplinary Board for investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the CAF Statutes and Regulations."

Nigeria's senior national football team, the Super Eagles and their officials, were held hostage in an airport in Al Abraq by Libyan authorities for nearly 20 hours since Sunday afternoon.

The delegation made up of 22 players, NFF officials and other football stakeholders, flew into Kano straight from Libya after their ordeal before heading to the Federal Capital City.

The Super Eagles, with seven points from three matches, were scheduled to play Libya, who were fourth on just one point from same number of matches, in the coastal city of Benina in a reverse fixture of the AFCON 2025 qualifier today, October 15.

The Nigerian delegation flew from Uyo on Sunday afternoon, 48 hours after they defeated the North Africans 1-0 last Friday.

According to NFF's Director of Communications, Dr Ademola Olajire, the chartered ValueJet aircraft flying the delegation was already approaching Benghazi for landing, when a counter directive was passed to the pilot to reroute to a different airport.

Olajire stated, "Just as the pilot was about to commence his initial approach into Benghazi airport, he was instructed by the control tower that he could not land in Benghazi (despite having all the required landing papers and having completed all formalities before leaving Uyo and later, Kano, but should proceed to the Al-Abraq International Airport, even though the airport lacked the control navigators for landing at such hours.

"The pilot's complaint that he was short on fuel fell on deaf ears. The Libyan aviation officials insisted in stern manner that the directive was from 'higher authorities."

After landing at the Al-Abraq International Airport, in the small town of Labraq, a three hours' road drive to Benina, the venue of the AFCON 2025 qualifier, the Libyan officials locked the exit points of the airport and prevented any player or official from stepping out of the arrival hall, the NFF spokesman explained.

Thus, began the ordeal of the players and officials that lasted almost 20 hours.

Captain of the team, William Troost-Ekong, was to later in the midst of the frustration, post the harrowing experience of the Super Eagles on his X handle.

Troost-Ekong, wrote, "12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Libya after our plane was diverted whilst descending. Libyan government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They've locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games.

"I've experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour. Even the Tunisian pilot who thankfully managed to navigate the last minute change to an airport not fit for our plane to land had never seen something like this before.

"Upon arrival, he tried to find a nearby hotel to rest with his crew only to be denied at every hotel again under government instruction. They have returned to now sleep on the plane which is parked on the tarmac."

As the Libyans refused to let the players and officials exit the airport, despite the frustration of sleeping on airport seats all night, the Al Kholood central defender in the Saudi Pro League, later informed the NFF leadership of the resolve of the Super Eagles players not to play the match scheduled for today, even if they were freed from the hostage situation at the airport.

The Super Eagles on field captain insisted, "At this point, we have called for our Nigerian government to intervene and rescue us. As the captain, together with the team, we have decided that we will NOT play this game.

"CAF should look at the report and what is happening here. Even if they decide to allow us leave now, we are not going to play the match."

In what appeared to be a face saving measure, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) said, in an official statement, that rerouting the Nigerian delegation to Al Abraq Airport was not meant to punish the players and their officials.

LFF posted on its official handle on X yesterday, "We are deeply concerned about the recent reports surrounding the diversion of the Nigerian national team's flight ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Libya.

"While we regret any inconvenience caused, it is essential to note that such incidents can occur due to routine air traffic control protocols, security checks, or logistical challenges that affect international air travel."

LFF made reference to what it called same poor handling of their arrival and protocol while in Nigeria for the first leg last Friday.

It alleged, "Despite the difficulties we encountered, we did not make public accusations nor question the integrity of the Nigerian authorities. Football, in its essence, unites nations, and we are committed to upholding the spirit of fairness and mutual respect both on and off the field."