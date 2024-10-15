Nigeria: Tinubu Demands Justice As CAF Probes Super Eagles' Maltreatment

President Bola Tinubu has urged the disciplinary board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to conduct a thorough investigation into the inhuman treatment of the Super Eagles at a Libyan airport.

He asked CAF to take appropriate action against those who wilfully violated its statutes and regulations.

According to a statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, his special adviser on information and strategy, the president made the remarks on Monday in Abuja.

Tinubu welcomed the Super Eagles' safe return but decried their harrowing experience, which prompted the team to withdraw from a scheduled match on Tuesday.

The President commended the proactive coordination between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Sports Development in addressing the unfortunate episode and ensuring the safe return of the players.

"President Tinubu applauds the players for keeping their spirit alive despite the excruciating ordeal in Libya.

"The Nigerian leader recognises football's unifying power in bringing nations and people together and views the treatment of our citizens as unsportsmanlike and inhuman, a stark contrast to the spirit of the game he deeply appreciates.

"He fervently calls on all lovers of the round-leather game and administrators to unite and work collaboratively to prevent and overcome such incidents in the future."

Nigeria yesterday called off its AFCON qualifying match in Libya, which was slated for today, after the plane carrying the national team and officials was diverted to a remote town in Libya and the delegation was trapped in the facility for several hours in a deliberate effort to intimidate and frustrate the entourage.

The Super Eagles pipped Libyan team one goal to nil on Friday in Uyo.