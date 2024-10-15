Gambia: Government Working Towards Establishment of Anti-Corruption, Victims' Commissions

Gambia's Justice Minister, Dawda Jallow, said the government is actively working to establish an Anti-Corruption Commission and a Victims' Commission to ensure that human rights laws are effectively implemented.

Justice Minister Jallow made the above statement on Sunday, 13 October 2024, while delivering a keynote address at the opening of the NGO forum organized by the Africa Center for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS). The forum was held for NGOs on their participation in the 81st Ordinary session of the ACHPR, slated from THE 17th of October to the 4th of November 2024.

"Over the past year, we have passed the Anti-Corruption and Victims Reparation Acts, and the government is actively working to establish both Commissions to ensure that these laws are effectively implemented," he said.

He explained that as a country that endured two decades of authoritarian rule marked by widespread human rights violations and abuses, The Gambia has embarked on a transformative journey to rebuild and strengthen its human rights framework, and central to this effort is the establishment of an independent National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that will promote and protect the rights of all individuals.

He told the convergence that Gambia stands alongside 44 other countries and national human rights institutions across the African continent.

The NHRC, he said, has achieved A-status accreditation with the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), affirming its compliance with international standards.

"In line with our broader reform agenda of transiting from dictatorship to democracy, we have made significant legislative strides, and for the first time, The Gambia has enacted the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2023 and has effectively domesticated the Torture Convention by criminalizing all acts of torture," he said.

Justice Minister Jallow went on to inform the gathering that The Gambia recently sworn in its first-ever Access to Information Commission, marking the beginning of the enforcement of the Access to Information Act enacted in 2021. This development, he said, is a significant step towards greater transparency and accountability.

"We enacted the Special Accountability Mechanism Act, a legislative framework guiding our Transitional Justice process, alongside the Act establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor. These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to justice and accountability for past abuses," he said, adding that to further combat impunity and secure justice for victims, The Gambia is collaborating closely with ECOWAS to establish a Special Tribunal for the prosecution of international crimes committed on Gambian soil.

Currently, he said the National Assembly is considering the revised Criminal Offences and Criminal Procedure Bills. He continued to say that these are being comprehensively reviewed and updated for the first time since independence, to align with contemporary realities and ensure a responsive criminal justice system. He disclosed that the National Security Bill is also before the National Assembly, and once enacted, it will significantly enhance and expedite ongoing Security Sector Reform, and reinforce national stability and security.

"These efforts collectively represent our unwavering dedication in building a just, transparent, and democratic society, where the rule of law and human rights are respected and upheld," Justice Minister Jallow said.

He said the human rights situation in Africa remains a complex and multi-faceted issue, and said despite positive developments in some areas, significant challenges persist, adding that as they come together to address these pressing challenges, he called for a renewed commitment to building an Africa where every individual can enjoy their fundamental rights without fear.

"Only through collective action, solidarity, and sustained efforts, can we hope to overcome these obstacles and pave the way for a more just, peaceful, and prosperous continent," Justice Minister Jallow concludes.