Liberia: House Session Fails to Form Quorum As Members Skip Return

Capitol Hill — The House of Representatives officially resumed session today after their break, but had to adjourn due to insufficient attendance, with only 20 members present, far below the required quorum of 37 of the 73 members.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, who presided over the session in the absence of Speaker Fonati Koffa, expressed frustration over the poor turnout, which hindered the progress on critical legislative matters. The session was meant to mark the opening of the third quarter of the 55th Legislature.

Deputy Speaker Fallah ordered the sergeant-at-arms to locate and bring back the absent members, but the efforts were in vain. He also issued a stern warning to the lawmakers, emphasizing that their commitment was essential for the legislature's functionality. "The honeymoon is over," Fallah declared, directing Chief Clerk Mildred Sayon to notify absent members of the urgency to attend the next scheduled session on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

This issue of absenteeism is not new to the legislature, as similar patterns have disrupted previous sessions, raising ongoing concerns about the effectiveness and commitment of Liberia's lawmakers.

The enforcement of the quorum rule is vital to ensuring that decisions are made by an adequately representative group, safeguarding the integrity of Liberia's democratic process.