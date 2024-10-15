West Africa: Nigeria Govt Upgrades Maiduguri Airport to International Status

According to the statement, Mr Keyamo described North-east Nigeria, particularly Borno State, as a commercial city that connects Nigeria with other countries

Nigeria's Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, has announced that the Maiduguri airport named after former President Muhammadu Buhari has been upgraded to international status.

The minister disclosed this on Monday during a courtesy visit to his office by the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, a statement issued by Odutayo Oluseyi, the aviation ministry's Head, Press and Public Affairs, said.

"In the quest to further revamp the aviation industry by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu"s government, the Muhammadu Buhari airport, Maiduguri has been upgraded to international status," the statement said.

Mr Keyamo described North-east Nigeria, particularly Borno State, as a commercial city that connects Nigeria with other countries.

The Minister said the airport will commence full operation as an international airport from 1 January 2025.

"Establishment of an international airport in Maiduguri is strategic to receive international flights coming in from the Middle East into this Country, it has the capacity, it has the size, population and infrastructure to support an international airport, p" the statement quoted the minister as saying.

Last year, Mr Buhari, approved the renaming of several airports across the country after some prominent Nigerians, including himself, in honour of their significant contributions to the development of the country.

At the time, Mr Buhari also approved the constitution of boards for the agencies of the ministry which are mostly institutional representations.

The Akure International Airport was renamed after Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu; Benin International Airport now known as Oba Akinzua II; Dutse International Airport was renamed after Muhammed Nuhu Sanusi; Ebonyi International Airport was renamed after Chuba Okadigbo; and Gombe International Airport renamed after Brigadier Zakari Maimalari.

Similarly, other airports renamed are the Ibadan International Airport (Samuel Ladoke Akintola); Ilorin International Airport (General Tunde Abdullahi Idiagbon); Kaduna International Airport (Gen. Hassan Usman Katsina); and Maiduguri International Airport (President Muhammadu Buhari).

Economic revival

On Monday, the Minister said that the level of wealth in Borno State is yet untapped, and that with this development, North eastern Nigeria is set for economic revival.

On his part, the Borno State governor, Mr Zulum , who is also the Chairman North east Governors Forum, expressed satisfaction on the new status the Muhammadu Buhari Airport, Maiduguri has attained.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and the entire aviation sector for the uncommon transformation in the sector.

He assured the minister that North-east governors will provide the political will needed to ensure the smooth operation of the airport.

"The services in the sector has improved, anyone can attest to that, in terms of safety the sector has experienced development and growth, I have seen efforts the Nigeria Government is making for a better aviation industry," the statement said.