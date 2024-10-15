Lesotho: Vitality Health Conducts Safety Drill At Polihali

IN an effort to strengthen safety procedures at the Polihali Dam construction site, where a new water transfer tunnel is being built, Kopano Ke Matla (KKM) contractors, in collaboration with Vitality Health and the South African Air Mercy Service (AMS), this week conducted a large-scale emergency drill to test safety protocols.

The exercise tested the readiness of emergency response teams, including firefighters, paramedics, and specialized rescue units, to respond to real-life crises during the ongoing construction.

Before the drill commenced, KKM Sales Manager Tumo Topo, addressed the teams, outlining the exercise's objective.

"Our primary goal today is to rigorously assess our evacuation protocols in a controlled environment. We want to ensure that our teams are ready to effectively handle any emergencies that may arise during construction activities," Mr Topo said.

At precisely 0930hours, the drill commenced with the sound of an emergency alarm. Firefighters quickly geared up and moved into action, leading efforts to secure the area and assist in the evacuation of personnel from the tunnel. The operation highlighted the importance of teamwork and efficient communication in urgent situations.

A medical doctor from Vitality Health, Sello Jafeta, lent his expertise to the proceedings, articulating the significance of inter-agency cooperation.

"This exercise transcends mere practice; it is a vital exploration of our capabilities and limitations," Dr Jafeta said, highlighting the immense benefit of collective learning.

As part of the drill, an AMS aircraft simulated a landing, showcasing its role in patient retrieval. The demonstration served as a reminder of the critical logistics involved in handling emergencies and the importance of swift medical intervention.

An AMS paramedic, Thobile Zulu, demonstrated the vital procedures required for patient care.

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between rescue and medical assistance," Ms Zulu said.

The urgency of the situation was evident as she prepared to receive simulated casualties, underscoring the importance of efficiency and compassion in life-or-death scenarios.

Workers observed the proceedings, gaining valuable insight into the safety measures at their work place. They expressed their appreciation of the proactive approach being taken to ensure safety in their space.

As the exercise concluded, the participants regrouped for a reflective debriefing session, a vital component of any training event.