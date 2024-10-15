Lesotho: German Minister Advocates Community Resource Ownership

Empowering people to take ownership of their natural resources is key to creating a resilient and flourishing society, a German minister has said.

Minister of State from the German Foreign Ministry, Katja Keul, said building a sustainable future required not only innovative environmental preservation strategies but also the involvement of local communities in the management and ownership of their resources.

Ms Keul spoke during a visit to the Metolong Dam's catchment area, in the outskirts of Maseru, this past weekend.

He had been in Lesotho for the country's 58th independence anniversary and bicentennial celebrations.

Accompanied by the German Ambassador to Lesotho, Andreas Peschke, she highlighted Germany's ongoing commitment to help Lesotho achieve sustainable development.

During her visit, Ms Keul explored the Resilient Catchments Exhibition at the Metolong Dam Visitor Centre. The Exhibition, developed by the ReNoka initiative, gives audiences the opportunity to appreciate the beauty of Lesotho and showcases the natural resources that ought to be conserved and preserved.

It is meant to celebrate the importance of natural resources in Lesotho and create public awareness on the main challenges threatening their sustainability. It also highlights the Integrated Catchment Management (ICM) approach as a solution to protecting Lesotho's natural resources.

The ReNoka initiative, implemented with the support of the European Union and the German government, seeks to address critical environmental challenges in Lesotho while promoting community engagement and resilience against climate change.

Ms Keul expressed her enthusiasm for the project.

"The ReNoka initiative represents an essential step toward ensuring the sustainability of Lesotho's water resources, which are vital for both agriculture and everyday life," Ms Keul said.

"Building a sustainable future requires not only innovative environmental strategies but also the involvement of local communities. Empowering people to take ownership of their natural resources is key to creating a resilient and flourishing society," Ms Keul said.

Mr Peschke echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the importance of international collaboration to meet global environmental challenges.

"As we commemorate the historical milestones of the Basotho people, it is also essential to look forward and harness our partnerships to address the pressing issues of today.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The ReNoka initiative stands as a symbol of hope for a sustainable future in Lesotho, strongly aligning with the country's vision for integrated catchment management and environmental protection.

"With continued support from Germany and the European Union, there is an optimistic outlook for enhancing resilience in Lesotho's communities.

"As the celebrations continue and the nation moves forward, the promise of environmental restoration and social equity manifests through initiatives like ReNoka, paving the way for a prosperous future for the Basotho people," Mr Peschke stated.

As part of her engagement in Lesotho, Ms Keul also held discussions with His Majesty King Letsie III, government officials, community leaders, and youth representatives. These dialogues were focused on the importance of ReNoka in fostering social justice and environmental stewardship among Basotho communities.