Lesotho: Sannere Becomes New Lnig-Hollard Face

LOCAL Sesotho hip-hop star, Sannere, has been roped in as the new brand ambassador for the Lesotho National Insurance Group (LNIG) Hollard.

Born Relebohile Monapathi, Sannere, was unveiled as the insurance giant's icon at an event at the State Library in Maseru this week.

The partnership will last for two years.

Sesotho hip hop - also called Sotho-hop - is a genre of music that originates in Lesotho. It is a fusion of traditional Sesotho music and modern hip hop, combining elements of rap, trap, and R&B.

Sannere is riding a wave of public approval as the best Sotho-hop artist of the day. Deafening screams of patrons fill the air whenever he performs. His bangers include Lerato, Ke Romile 'Na, Mathemaloli, Ha le felile u Njoetse and Lumela 'M'e. He performed some of the songs at the event to prove why the insurance company had chosen him.

Speaking at the event, LNIG-Hollard Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mpho Vumbukani, expressed excitement at partnering with yet another star from the creative industry. He noted that LNIG-Hollard had a long history of collaborating with local artists as ambassadors, mentioning icons such as famo music legend Puseletso Seema, Sesotho hip-hop sensation Thaabe "Ntate Stunna" Letsie, and the late Sotho rapper Bokang "Malome Vector" Moleli.

"We are happy to welcome Sannere as our new ambassador. Supporting Basotho talent is something we truly care about," Mr Vumbukani said.

"As an insurance company, we also have a responsibility to guide them and help people manage their finances. While doing that, we also strive to entertain."

As an ambassador, Sannere will feature in the company's campaigns, advertisements, and events.

Sannere, who has been making significant strides in the music industry, believes this partnership will elevate his career even further and provide guidance on planning for the future.

"I am happy to be part of the LNIG-Hollard family. This partnership is taking me to new heights," Sannere said.

He also used the opportunity to begin his work as an ambassador by encouraging people, especially the youth, to take up insurance policies. Sannere said it was important to have policies that provide financial protection for families in case of unexpected events like accidents, theft, and natural disasters.