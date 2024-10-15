Ghana: First Lady Garners Votes for Bawumia, Parliamentary Candidate

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has toured the Adenta Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, to garner votes for Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.

Her visit was also to woo the electorate to vote for the NPP parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Ms Akosua Manu, ahead of the polls.

The tour, which started at Manmomo Chief 's Palace, prolonged to the Adenta Market and finally ended at Adjiriganor.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, speaking during the tour yesterday, appealed to constituency members to rally behind the NPP during the December 7 elections.

She said the NPP government promoted education with the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, making secondary education accessible to all Ghanaian children.

The First Lady emphasised that the government has revolutionised financial inclusion by introducing mobile money interoperability, allowing every Ghanaian to access banking services with ease.

"Our commitment to development in the country is undeniable, with a legacy of establishing new regions, building schools, hospitals, roads, and providing clean water to communities," Mrs Akufo-Addo added.

Reflecting on the progress made, the First Lady noted that the Akufo-Addo administration had established a strong foundation for growth for Dr Bawuma as the upcoming president.

Mrs Akufo-Addo further noted that the NPP government was determined to empower every Ghanaian and create an equal-playing field for everyone to harness their potential and make a decent living.

The Chief, Niii Adjei Dorblo II, welcomed the First Lady to his palace and conveyed his deepest gratitude for her esteemed visit.

The Adenta Chief publicly acknowledged and thanked the NPP for its commitment to the community development, specifically highlighting the establishment of a park project in their constituency.

"I eagerly anticipate the project's completion, as our community's youthful football enthusiasts will greatly appreciate the new facility," he underlined.

At the Adenta Market, Ms Manu urged residents to unite behind her and cast their votes in her favour during the forthcoming elections.

"It's crucial to vote for both an NPP president and an NPP Parliamentary candidate. This unified support will guarantee that our community receives the backing it needs in parliament," she mentioned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of her commitment to empowering market women in the constituency, she said when elected as a parliamentary candidate, she would establish credit unions, specifically designed to provide access to funds that would enable them to grow and sustain their businesses.

At Adjiriganor, the Greater Accra Regional Deputy Women Organiser of the NPP, Mrs Perpetual Asante Amoah, stated that the party's impressive track record spoke for itself.

She highlighted the NPP's successful introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) under President Kufuor and the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy under President Akufo-Addo, despite initial doubts.

"I assure you that President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party are committed to improving your social and economic well-being. The surest way to witness the full transformation of our great nation is by re-electing the NPP in this year's elections," she stressed.