Nigeria: Uniabuja Crisis - ASUU Demands Transparency in VC Selection

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Abuja branch, has called for transparency amid the rising crisis surrounding the Vice-Chancellor's appointment at the University.

ASUU chairman, UniAbuja chapter, Dr Sylvanus Ugoh, yesterday emphasised the union's commitment to monitoring developments surrounding the VC appointment to ensure transparency.

He stated, "ASUU is not involved in this matter. We do not set the selection board; we are here to ensure transparency and due process."

Allegations of compromised selection standards and favouritism have raised significant concerns among sources from the University.

The controversy initially began after the tenure of former Vice-Chancellor Prof. Abdulrasheed Na'Allah ended on July 1, 2024.

In March, the previous Governing Council advertised inviting applications from qualified candidates. The advertisement stipulated that candidates must be professors with at least five years of experience at a recognised university.

However, following the dissolution and reconstitution of the university's governing councils, the new Council published a second advertisement on August 26, 2024, which notably omitted the requirement for candidates to have ten years of post-professorial experience. This change has sparked further concerns about the integrity of the selection process.

Investigations indicate that Prof. Aisha Sani Maikudi, who became a professor in 2022 and was appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor, has served as the Acting Vice-Chancellor since Na'Allah's departure.

Allegations suggest that Na'Allah facilitated her appointment as a reward to her father.

The former council chairman is accused of bending the rules to secure his position five years ago.

Sources have alleged that Air Vice-Marshal Saddiq Ismail Kaita (retd), the Chairman of the Governing Council, recently published a vacancy advertisement that lowered the VC position criteria, purportedly favouring the acting VC.

These new criteria have been criticised for contradicting the university's establishment laws and the guidelines provided by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for VC appointments.

Earlier this year, the university called for applications with defined qualifications. The March 15 advertisement mandated that candidates must have a doctorate in a relevant field, at least five years of experience, and demonstrate administrative capabilities and a record of scholarly excellence in reputable journals.

The August advertisement, however, shifted these requirements, now demanding ten years of active teaching and research experience and evidence of postgraduate supervision for at least five years.

This alteration has drawn widespread criticism, with many asserting that UniAbuja should not succumb to lowered standards that could tarnish its reputation among Nigerian academic institutions.

Despite these assertions, the university's management has claimed no succession crisis at UniAbuja.

Dr. Habib Yakoob, the university's spokesperson, explained that the search for a new vice-chancellor is just beginning.

He noted that applications for the VC position have recently closed, and the sorting process has yet to commence.

"The advert for the position was placed on August 26, 2024, and just expired last week," he clarified, asserting that claims of favouritism are unfounded.

Yakoob pointed out that the congregation elected members for the search team only last week, and only the selection and search committees (comprising Council, Senate, and Congregation members) have been constituted so far.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He dismissed imposition or preferential treatment suggestions for any candidate as speculative and premature.

However, reports from within the university indicate that a contentious Council meeting occurred, where attempts were allegedly made to favour the acting VC, raising serious questions about the qualifications and integrity of the selection process.

An official said, "There was a stormy session last Friday over an attempt by the chairman of the Governing Council to impose the acting VC, who does not qualify by any standards."

Concerns about lowering standards for the current VC vacancy echo similar allegations from five years ago when standards were reportedly adjusted for Prof. Na'Allah's appointment. Many believe ongoing manipulations within the Council have precipitated a crisis that threatens the integrity of the university's leadership and governance.