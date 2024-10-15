Nigeria: 6 Die of Cholera, 14 Hospitalised in Kebbi

An outbreak, suspected to be Cholera, has killed six persons and fourteen others hospitalised in Yabo Fada Salkawa Community in Yauri under Yauri local government area of Kebbi State.

People of the community were said to have lived at a river where they usually drank contaminated water coming into the river, which resulted in their death.

Briefing the newsmen yesterday in Birnin Kebbi over the incident, commissioner for Health, Comrade Yunusa Is'mail Yauri said based on the reports his ministry received from dispatched health personnel in the area, the deceased victims died as a result of drinking conterminated water.

He confirmed that six died and fourteen others were hospitalised at Yauri General Hospital on Sunday evening.

The commissioner, however, was not sure whether those who died were as a result of cholera, vomiting or diarrhoea.

According to him, six out of those admitted were discharged on Monday.

Comrade Yauri, however, said the government took adequate measures by blocking the upcoming flow of contaminated water into the river.

He also disclosed that overhead tanks were provided for the community to have good drinking water and drugs for those victims receiving medical attention at the hospital.

The commissioner warned residents to stop using water which flows from far distance without boiling it.