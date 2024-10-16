Ghana: Women Farmers in Ghana Lead the Charge Against Climate Change

They are calling for transformative changes in agriculture sector aimed at reducing carbon emissions

In Ghana, women constitute around 70 per cent of the workforce in agriculture and related sectors. Most of these women are smallholder farmers who follow ecological or organic practices that minimize the use of external inputs and synthetic chemicals, thus helping to preserve the environment.

Through the implementation of agroecological methods, despite limited resources, these women contribute significantly to biodiversity conservation, reduction of deforestation, carbon sequestration, and greenhouse gas emission mitigation. Given their dependence on natural resources for their livelihoods, women farmers in Africa actively strive to safeguard these protect these essential resources from environmental degradation.

Women farmers in Ghana, united as part of a broader social movement, are actively advocating for transformative changes in the agricultural sector aimed at reducing carbon emissions. They are calling for more decisive climate action from the government and stressing the need to make agro-ecology a central pillar in the country's climate response strategies.

Awula Serwah, a Ghanaian environmentalist and coordinator for Eco-Conscious Citizens Ghana, an environmental organisation based in Accra, highlighted the unique challenges and impact of climate change and environmental degradation women and girls face.

"Climate change and environmental degradation affect everyone. They are not respecter of persons. In communities where women and girls are responsible for food production, fetching water and fetching fuel for cooking, it is especially challenging for them," said Ms. Serwah, adding that change is urgent, and that everyone should contribute their bit and not engage in activities that worsen an already bad situation

On gender equality and climate change, Ms. Serwah said leadership in climate adaptation should not be restricted by gender.

"Anyone with a passion, an understanding of climate adaptation and the necessary skills and willingness to lead, should lead. It is crucial that we work towards gender equality but we shouldn't make climate change a gender issue," emphasised Ms. Serwah.

She cites the example of Kenyan environmentalist, Prof. Wangari Maathai, who founded the Green Belt Movement and went on to become the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize for her environmental efforts.

"A determined woman with a lot on her plate can lead on climate adaptation just as well as a man. We had Prof Maathai leading on the environmental matters long before people understood the importance of the environment and ended up being the first African woman to win a Nobel Peace Prize for her environmental work. The key point is not that she was a woman, but that she was deeply passionate about the environment and was driven to make a difference," said Ms. Serwah.

It is critical, she said, for governments and policymakers to develop effective strategies for the inclusion and support of women in climate change initiatives.

Ms. Serwah believes that women who are motivated to lead in the fight against climate change should not face barriers but should be given the support they need. She quipped: "We all have a constitutional duty to protect the environment, and we should demand action"

Awula Serwah, Ghanaian Environmentalist and Coordinator for Eco-Conscious Citizens