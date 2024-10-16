Nigeria Records 1,025 Lassa Fever Cases, 174 Deaths in Eight Months

The report also noted that in the reporting week, there were two deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the country has recorded 1,025 confirmed cases and 174 deaths of Lassa fever across 28 states of the federation from January to 6 October.

NCDC, in its latest Lassa fever situation report, noted that cumulatively from week 1 to 40, the fatalities were recorded with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.0 per cent which is the same as the cases recorded in the same period in 2023.

NCDC report for week 40 spanning from 30 September to 6 October, also noted a decrease in the number of confirmed cases from nine in week 39 to seven in the reporting week.

According to the reports, 68 per cent of all the confirmed cases in 2024 were from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi while 32 per cent were reported from 25 states.

It further stated that the number of suspected cases in 2024 (8,484) increased when compared to that which was reported in the same period in 2023 (7,621).

According to NCDC, no health worker was affected in the reporting week, adding that the predominant age group affected by Lassa fever is 21-30 years.

NCDC added that the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System has been activated to coordinate response at all levels at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

The agency also enumerated some of the challenges in its fight against Lassa fever across the country, listing; late presentation of the cases leading to an increase in CFR, and poor health-seeking behaviour due to the high cost of treatment and clinical management.

Other challenges are poor environmental sanitation conditions, and poor awareness reportedly observed in high-burden communities.