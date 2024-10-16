Nigeria/Libya: Nigerian Parliament Moves to Investigate the Ill-Treatment of Its National Football Team in Libya

15 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

The Super Eagles were left stranded at Al Abraq Airport for 12 hours after landing in Libya.

Nigeria's parliament, the House of Representatives, has resolved to investigate the "inhumane and despicable treatment" of its national team, the Super Eagles, by the Libyans during the now-boycotted Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

The lawmakers decided to conduct the probe following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Kabiru Ahmadu on Tuesday during the plenary session.

Background

The Super Eagles were left stranded at Al Abraq Airport for 12 hours after landing in Libya. Their chartered ValueJet aircraft was diverted from Benghazi to the smaller Al Abraq International Airport, typically used for hajj operations.

The players subsequently opted to boycott the match scheduled for Tuesday (today) following their ordeal in the war-torn country and returned to Nigeria.

Many across the world condemned the unpleasant development, with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, describing the incident as "a most unfortunate situation."

Mr Tuggar's prompt response led to Libya's chargé d'affaires being summoned to resolve the issue.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also intervened, launching an investigation into Libya's treatment of the Super Eagles.

The Motion

Moving the motion, Mr Ahmadu lamented the ill-treatment of the Super Eagles, describing the entire event as "inhumane" and "ill-considered."

He called for the condemnation of the Libyans' actions, stating that the North African country also prevented the players from accessing food during their stay at the airport.

Speaking in support of the motion, Chris Nkwonta (APC, Abia) described the Eagles' experience as "embarrassing," not just for Nigeria but also for "other African countries."

"It is an embarrassment not only for the team but for the entire country and other African nations. This matter requires urgent investigation by the House," he said.

The House subsequently mandated its Committees on Sport and Foreign Affairs to carry out the investigation and submit a report within four weeks.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.