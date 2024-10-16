Nigeria/Libya: Afcon Qualifiers - Nigeria's Super Eagles Stay Top Despite Libya Controversy

Nigeria's Super Eagles remain in pole position in Group D with seven points from three games

Despite not playing their matchday 4 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Libya's Mediterranean Knights, the Super Eagles of Nigeria remain top in Group D with seven points from three games.

Also in the group, Rwanda secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Benin in their match, played at the Stade Amahoro on Tuesday.

The home side dominated the match, controlling possession and creating numerous chances.

However, it was Benin who took the lead late in the first half through Andreas Hountondji, capitalising on a defensive lapse from Rwanda.

However, the hosts fought back and equalised in the 70th minute when Innocent Nshuti found the net with a well-taken finish.

Rwanda sealed the win five minutes later when Djihad Bizimana converted a penalty to secure all three points.

Standings

The victory has boosted Rwanda's hitherto slim chance of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations as the Amavubis now have five points from four matches and are in the third position.

The Cheetahs of Benin handled by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr are still second on the log with six points from four games.

The top two teams in each group advance to the 24-team finals in Morocco next year.

CAF has launched a probe into the botched game between Libya and Nigeria. The Super Eagles boycotted the match following the ill-treatment meted out to them by Libyan authorities, who kept them waiting at the wrong airport for over 12 hours until they were forced to return to Nigeria.