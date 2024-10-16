Nigeria: Bill to Establish Nigerian Coast Guard Scales Second Reading in Senate

The sponsor said the bill sought to establish the Nigerian Coast Guard to be charged with the responsibility of securing maritime zones within Nigeria.

A bill to establish the Nigerian Coast Guard has scaled second reading in the Senate.

This followed the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill by the sponsor, Wasiu Eshilokun (APC- Lagos), during plenary on Tuesday.

Leading the debate, Mr Eshilokun said the bill sought to establish the Nigerian Coast Guard to be charged with the responsibility of securing maritime zones within Nigeria.

He said the bill was also aimed at maintaining a state of readiness as a specialised service in support of the Nigerian Navy in war situations.

The senator added that the overriding intent of the bill was to enact legislation that sought to contribute to the country's security, with a special focus on the country's maritime interests and regional coastal security.

He said that it was also to ensure adherence to global norms and standards as they relate to maritime security.

"It is to provide assistance in the enforcement of all relevant laws within the maritime zones in the jurisdiction of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"It is also to administer and enforce regulations for the preservation of lives and property within the maritime zones of Nigeria," he stated.

Mr Eshilokun said the introduction of the proposed legislation at this point was apt and strategic as the current administration, in line with its development agenda, was expanding all economic scope and space for maximum national benefits.

"In this regard, the maritime environment offers a deluge of opportunities which can be explored to contribute to the diversification policy of the federal government. Hence, there is a need to put all modalities in place to secure this viable sector of our economy," the lawmaker said.

Contributing, Victor Umeh (LP-Anambra) said, "We need our coast guards; let their duties be properly defined so that customs, navy, anybody will do its work as assigned to it by the act."

Ireti Kingibe (LP-FCT) expressed support for the bill, saying there could not be a viable maritime economy without having coast guards.

"The work of the coast guards is different. They monitor our waterways. Annually, we lose N35 billion to illegal fishing. That can be stopped with coast guards," she said.

Sunday Karimi (APC-Kogi) said that "with the way terrorism is going on all over the world, with the high risk of waterways, the Coast Guard is something that is urgently needed."

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, said the bill would ensure that Nigeria's territorial integrity was protected.

"This will also ensure that our defence is not jeopardised at the naval side," he said.

Mr Barau, thereafter, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Marine Transport for further legislative actions and to report in four weeks.

(NAN)