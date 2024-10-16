Nigeria/Libya: Super Eagles' Libyan Horrow Show - Highest Authority Ordered Diversion of Flight - Pilot

The Tunisian pilot who flew the Super Eagles of Nigeria to Libya for African Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifying match in Benghazi has said he was ordered by the Libyan government to divert the flight to Al-Abraq Airport, located 150miles away from destination point.

Recall the Super Eagles were billed to have landed at the airport in Benghazi and travelled nearly four hours drive by road to Benina where the match was to be played.

The pilot's account came on a day the two arms of the National Assembly, the Senate and House of Representatives, flayed the Libyan government for subjecting the Nigerian team to dehumanising treatment, seeking stiff penalties for the Libyan authorities and asking the Federal Government to summon the country's ambassador.

In a now-viral video, the pilot said the original plan was to land in Benina, a town in the Benghazi area of Libya, with prior approval from the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority, LCAA.

The pilot said, however, that upon beginning descent, he was instructed to divert to Al-Abraq, which was not listed as an alternate airport.

The Tunisian said he was told the order for flight diversion came from "Libya's highest authorities."

He said he repeatedly questioned the flight diversion order due to the limitation of aviation fuel but was ignored by Libyan aviation authorities.

"The flight plan was to land in Benghazi, Benina, and we had approval from the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority.

"However, as we began our descent, we were instructed to divert to Al-Abraq, which wasn't even listed as our alternate airport.

"This decision came from the highest authorities, not me. In aviation, we calculate fuel based on our destination. Diverting unexpectedly can compromise safety.

"Everything is documented. I asked to land in Benghazi as per my flight plan, but they denied it, instructing me to divert immediately.

"I repeatedly questioned the directive and warned them about fuel limitations, but they insisted that we land in Al-Abraq, citing orders from the highest authority."

Senate calls for probe, stiffer penalties for Libya

Reacting to the development yesterday, the Senate asked the government of Libya to, as a matter of urgency, apologise to Nigeria, while also seeking a probe and stiffer penalties for the Maghreb country as a country following the inhumane treatment they subjected the Super Eagles to upon their arrival for the 2025 AFCON qualifier.

Condemning what it described as unwarranted hostilities and unfair treatment of the Super Eagles, the Senate also asked the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to bring the ugly development to the attention of the Libyan government and the need to exercise restraint, as the act had its negative diplomatic consequences.

It equally asked the Federal Government to report the unsportsmanlike action of the Libyan authorities to the Confederation of African Football, CAF, with a view to apportioning appropriate sanctions on them to forestall recurrence in future.

The Upper Chamber commended the Ministry of Sports and the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, for their prompt response and action by facilitating the safe return of the players.

Resolutions of the Senate, sequel to a motion, titled 'Ill-treatment of the Nigerian Eagles Football team by the Libyan Authorities and Football Federation at the Al-Abrab Airport, Libya', sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Ismaila Kawu, NNPP (Kano South), who came under Order 42 of the Senate Standing rules on personal explanation.

In his presentation, Senator Kawu said: "The Senate notes with dismay the ill-treatment meted out on a contingent of the Nigerian Super Eagles in Libya on Sunday, October 13, 2024, an incident which has been reported in the various media platforms across the country.

"From information made available by the Nigerian Football Federation's Director of Communication, it was revealed that the delegation departed from the Aminu Kano International Airport at 13:18 hours on that fateful day in a chartered Value Jet aircraft, ahead of the scheduled second leg of the Africa Cup of Nations' qualifier against Libya.

"It also notes that upon arrival in Libya, the pilot commenced the initial approach into Benghazi. However, he was instructed by the control tower not to land, in spite of having completed all the required landing papers and formalities before jetting out of Nigeria.

"Consequently, the aircraft was directed to the Al-Abraq International Airport, which lacked the control navigators for landing at such hours, as the said airport is occasionally used for Hajj operations.

"The Senate further notes that in spite of the pilot's complaint of shortage of fuel, the aircraft was denied access and he was told that the directive came from the 'highest authorities'.

"The actions of the Libyan authorities and football federation did not only endanger the lives of the players but also other members of the delegation, including the deputy governor of Edo State, NFF officials and a couple of parliamentarians.

"This ignoble act is reminiscent of clandestine conspiracy and antic, intentionally orchestrated to frustrate visiting teams in order to weaken their morale and dampen their spirits to the advantage of host country.

"The Senate is aware that the Embassy of Nigeria in Tripoli made arrangements with the authorities in Benghazi to welcome the Nigerian delegation, prior to their arrival, but their application was allegedly and outrightly rejected as the authorities already had a premeditated plan to frustrate our team, ahead of the scheduled match;

"It observes that in spite of series of complaints from the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, and other concerned Nigerians, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, is yet to make an official statement, regarding the matter.

"It also observes that though our team embarked on this patriotic journey to perform an important national assignment to make the country proud, their safety and welfare should be of more paramount consideration to us as a nation."

In his remarks, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), who presided over plenary, said the manner the players were treated was terrible and condemnable, adding that the action was not in tandem with the spirit of sportsmanship.

Jibrin, who noted that the essence of sports was to promote unity and competition as well as enhance brotherhood among the countries on the continent, said: "The matter was brought under personal explanation by chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Sulaiman Kawu (Kano South).

"What happened to the Super Eagles in Libya is not in tandem with the spirit of sports. The essence of sports is to promote unity and competition and enhance brotherhood among the countries on the continent. The way our players were treated is terrible and condemnable.

"Fortunately, you (Kawu) have come through a personal explanation, and this is what we intended it to do because we don't want a diplomatic row; we think this is a mistake which the Libyans should be given the chance to correct and apologise to the Federal Government.

"Nigeria is a big country in Africa. We always lead in terms of diplomacy, friendship and everything. Based on that spirit, I am sure you decided that this matter should be treated this way, so we can give their leaders a chance to apologise to our national team.

"We call on the ambassador and whoever is concerned and the authorities to come out and apologise for what they have done to our national team."

Akpabio decries ill-treatment

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in a statement yesterday, condemned in very strong terms the inhuman treatment meted out on the Super Eagles by the Libyan authorities.

Akpabio, in the statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, decried the antics and shameful behaviour of the Libyan officials and authorities, saying "This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of the disregard for human dignity and the lack of respect for international norms."

He declared that the reported mistreatment of the Super Eagles' players was unacceptable and a breach of the principles of fair play and sportsmanship that underpinned international football competitions.

The statement reads: "As the President of the Senate, I stand in solidarity with the Super Eagles, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and the entire Nigerian football community in condemning this unjust treatment.

"The Senate will continue to monitor this situation closely and ensure that the rights and dignity of our citizens are protected. We will not tolerate any form of mistreatment or disrespect towards our nationals, regardless of the circumstances.

"We demand a thorough investigation from the disciplinary committee of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, and appropriate sanctions to be meted out on those involved.

"It is also imperative that the Libyan authorities take immediate action to investigate this incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable to prevent future occurrences.

"We call on the international football community to condemn this unacceptable behaviour and support our demand for justice."

Reps ask FG to summon Libyan ambassador to Nigeria

Similarly, the House of Representatives, in its reaction to the incident, asked the Federal Government to summon the Libya ambassador to Nigeria to explain why the players were maltreated

In a motion sponsored by Kabiru Ahmadu under matters of urgent national importance at the plenary presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abass yesterday, the lawmakers also urged NFF to make an official complaint to the Confederation of African Football, CAF and Federation of International Football Association, FIFA.

Ahmadu recalled that in the Super Eagles contingent were House of Representatives members, led by the Deputy Chairman, Committee on Sports, Deputy Governor of Edo State, members of NFF Board and the entire crew of NFF.

He also recalled that within the 18-hour ordeal faced by the super Eagles at Al-Abraq International Airport in Libya, the contigent was left stranded on arrival at 14:00hrs on Sunday, October 13, 2024, till they were allowed to depart from the airport back to Nigeria almost 20 hours after.

He explained that the team and the delegation were en-route to Benghazi in Libya, before their aircraft was unexpectedly diverted mid-flight to AlAbraq, a small airport typically reserved for hajj operations.

He said it was unfortunate that despite diverting the flight to a small airport with little or no amenities, the Libyan authorities did not allow the team to get out of the airport or move to their hotel, and also denied them access to the internet, food, water, as the airport was cordoned off.

Consequently, the House mandated its committees on sports and foreign affairs to probe the issue and report back accordingly.

I'm still in shock --Eguavoen

In his reaction to the incident, Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, said he was still in shock over the 20-hour horror faced at the airport in Libya.

Eguavoen, who noted that the team's experience was tough and too bad for the game, said: "I am still in shock and I have to thank the players for their maturity.

"We were locked in a space with so much uncertainty. It was a tough one. We were held hostage.

"Football unites people and nations but I cannot understand why the Libyans behaved that way. It was strange. I thank the government of Nigeria for all the efforts and also the calmness of the players.

"I love the strong mentality of the boys. It would have been nice to come back home with the three points but no match can be played that way. I also thank the Libyans for allowing us to leave because it took a while to convince them."

CAF officially puts the Nigeria-Libya match on hold

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, declared officially yesterday that the match between Nigeria and Libya would not hold until issues around it were resolved.

The match between both the Super Eagles and The Mediterranean Knights was to have been held at 8 pm last night

In a statement released yesterday, CAF said the case between the two nations "will be referred to the competent CAF bodies.".

The terse statement read: "The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 qualifier fixture between Libya and Nigeria will not occur as scheduled tonight (last night). The matter will be referred to the competent CAF bodies."