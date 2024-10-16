Nigeria: Tackle Hardship, Nigerians Not Keen About Cabinet Reshuffle, CSOs Tell Tinubu

Abuja — Civil society organisations, CSOs, yesterday, challenged President Bola Tinubu to tackle hardship in the country, saying Nigerians are not keen about the cabinet reshuffle for which the Federal Government has expressed so much excitement.

Speaking with Vanguard in separate interviews, the CSOs pointed out that the current situation in the petroleum sector, depreciating naira, high cost of food items, frightening insecurity and deepening poverty required urgent attention, based on the tension they were creating in the country.

Reshuffling of ministers not attracting attention--ANEEJ

Speaking in this regard, Executive Director, African Network for Environmental and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, said: "I think the President has the legitimate right to reshuffle his cabinet if they are not performing and appoint capable hands that will help him deliver.

"The current economic situation is pretty bad and the general public is not happy. If you sample the opinions of people today you will be surprised to see that majority of the citizens are not happy and will like to see quick action that will address the problems, particularly the sudden rise in petroleum prices which have affected the entire economy.

"The so-called removal of oil subsidy was intended to address the fiscal crisis but unfortunately, that is not happening and the way government is going about it has completely failed to secure trust from the people.

"The identity crisis of NNPC has also complicated the situation. Nobody know if it's true that NNPC is a private or public company?

"That is why the whole reshuffling of ministers is not attracting attention because it will not address the fundamental problem. Is only President Tinubu who is the Petroleum Minister that can tackle the problem."

Cabinet reshuffling 'll not address core challenges facing Nigerians--ActionAid

Speaking in a similar vein, Country Director, ActionAuid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu, said: "Change is acceptable, I agree but reshuffling alone will not address the core challenges facing Nigerians.

"While President Bola Tinubu's government claims some ministers underperformed in the first year, leading to calls for their replacement, the deeper issue lies in policy inconsistencies and lack of impact-driven governance.

"A change in cabinet members or ministers must not only translate to different people, but must also be seen in the change in ideology and principles that drive this heavily capitalist inclined administration.

"Currently as we speak, a bag of rice now averagely stands at N100,000, driving Nigerians further into suffering and poverty.

Also, the Team Lead, Jet FarmsNG, Jerry Olanrewaju, said: "Yes, a cabinet reshuffle is urgently needed and should happen without delay. The president missed the mark when selecting his initial cabinet, allowing emotions to overshadow practical realities, and this has contributed to the challenges we are facing.

"From the start of his administration, it was clear from the qualifications of some appointees that they were bound to fail. On the other hand, those who are performing well are no surprise, as their competence was evident from the beginning."

"We need strong, capable ministers who can manage crises effectively and engage with the public as situations arise. It's not just about finding the "right fit" for roles, but about ensuring ministers have the capacity to handle the complexities of their portfolios.

"Additionally, the president needs to follow through on his promises. He mentioned assigning Key Performance Indicators, KPIs, to his ministers, but I believe these KPIs should be made public so we can assess who has met expectations and who hasn't. Too often, we hear talk with no follow-up.

"The president should demonstrate that he is holding his team accountable by running an open governance policy where performance results are shared with the public.

"I believe new ministers have the potential to change the narrative, and their roles are just as crucial as the president's. The president can't be everywhere, so ministers play a key role in executing his vision.

"Specifically, I see transformation potential with the ministers of Interior, Digital Innovation, Trade and Investment, and possibly Budget and Finance. However, I have reservations about the rest, though I hope they prove me wrong. It's essential to assess their performance over the next three months, focusing on their KPIs, to see if they are up to the task."