...As UNICEF Advocates for Commitment to Handwashing

A recent study by Water Sanitation and Hygiene Natural Outcome Routine Mapping (WASHNORM) has revealed that 73% of Abia State residents consume water contaminated with E. coli (faecal matter), while 2% of the population still practice open defecation.

The WASHNORM survey, a collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and the National Bureau of Statistics, with support from UNICEF, the World Bank, WHO, and other development partners, highlighted the grave health risks linked to drinking contaminated water.

During a press briefing/seminar in Enugu on Global Handwashing Day, organized by UNICEF and the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia, Mrs. Rebecca Gabriel, UNICEF Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Specialist, expressed concern over the widespread contamination and its impact on public health. She emphasized that handwashing with soap and running water is essential to preventing diseases.

Discussants at the event attributed the high level of water contamination in Abia to open defecation by 2% of the population, which leads to faecal matter contaminating water sources. Poorly placed boreholes, often close to soak-aways and toilets, were also blamed for the pollution.

The WASHNORM survey revealed that only 35% of schools and 30% of healthcare facilities in Nigeria have access to basic handwashing facilities. In public spaces like markets and motor parks, the figure drops to just 8%.

UNICEF estimates that 167 million people (83% of the Nigerian population) lack access to basic handwashing facilities. The organization identified five critical times for handwashing: before preparing meals, before and after eating, before breastfeeding, after changing diapers, and after defecating.

Mrs. Maureen Zubie-Okolo, UNICEF's Officer in charge of Planning and Monitoring, reiterated the importance of hand hygiene during the event. She stated, "UNICEF is committed to promoting hand hygiene among the communities we serve. We believe that by fostering a culture of handwashing, we can contribute to a healthier and safer world for all."

UNICEF continues to support national handwashing campaigns and integrates hand hygiene into health, education, and nutrition programs across more than 90 countries. In collaboration with WHO, UNICEF also monitors handwashing practices in households, schools, and healthcare facilities globally.