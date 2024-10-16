Senegal/Ghana: Senegal, Uganda and DR Congo Seal TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Places, Sudan Sink Ghana

DR Congo, Uganda and Senegal secured their spots at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after important wins in their qualifying matches on Tuesday.

Tanzania 0-2 DR Congo: Meschack Elia brace seals victory

DR Congo continued their perfect run in Group H with a commanding 2-0 win over Tanzania at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium that helped them seal their place at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON in Morocco.

After a goalless first half, Meschack Elia broke the deadlock in the 87th minute with a composed finish following Nathanaël Mbuku's assist.

Elia doubled the lead in the 93rd minute, securing all three points for the Leopards, who now sit at the top of the group with 12 points, having won all four of their matches.

The victory means the Leopards have secured their place at the tournament in Morocco as they are guaranteed one of the two slots from the group.

Tanzania remains second with four points but faces a tough challenge to qualify with Guinea and Ethiopia trailing closely behind.

Malawi 0-1 Senegal: Mane's late winner

Senegal left it late to secure a 1-0 victory over Malawi, courtesy of a stoppage-time free-kick from Sadio Mane that helped them to grab a ticket to the tournament to be played in Morocco.

The game looked set to end in a stalemate until Mane's 96th-minute strike gave the Teranga Lions all three points, moving them level with Burkina Faso at the top of Group L, both on 10 points.

The result of the match means both Senegal and Burkina Faso cannot be overtaken by their group opponents.

Malawi remains winless in the group and sits bottom with no points after four matches.

Sudan 2-0 Ghana: Abdelrahman and Al Tash sink Black Stars

Sudan breathed new life into their AFCON qualification campaign with a 2-0 win over Ghana in Group F.

Ahmed Al Tash put Sudan ahead in the 62nd minute, with Mohamed Abdelrahman doubling the lead in the 65th minute.

The win moves Sudan to second place in the group with 7 points, while Ghana's qualification hopes are in jeopardy as they sit in third place with 2 points.

South Sudan 1-2 Uganda: Own goal hands Uganda the win

Uganda edged South Sudan 2-1 in Group K, with an own goal from Alfred Leku proving decisive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal Uganda Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Denis Omedi gave the Cranes an early lead in the 15th minute, only for Yohanna Juma to equalize for South Sudan in the 21st minute with a stunning strike.

Uganda capitalized on a defensive mix-up in the 66th minute, with Leku's own goal giving the Cranes their third win of the campaign.

Uganda now tops the group with 10 points, while South Sudan remains bottom with 0 points from four games.

Chad 0-1 Zambia: Musonda strikes as Zambia marches On

Zambia secured a crucial 1-0 win over Chad in Group G, with Kennedy Musonda scoring the game's only goal in the 70th minute.

Despite a penalty save from Toaster Nsabata in the 85th minute to deny Chad a late equalizer, Chipolopolo held firm to clinch all three points.

Zambia now sits second in the group with seven points, while Chad remains winless and at the bottom of the table with two points.

Lesotho 0-2 Gabon: Babicka and Effaghe on Target

Gabon moved up to second in Group B after a 2-0 win over Lesotho.

Shavy Babicka opened the scoring in the 55th minute before Rody Effaghe sealed the victory in the 84th minute with a close-range finish.

The win moves the Panthers to 7 points, while Lesotho remains at the bottom of the group with just one point from four games.