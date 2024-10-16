Ethiopia: President Taye Holds Discussions With Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Edinburgh

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske-Selassie received and held discussions with Her Royal Highness Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, the Duchess of Edinburgh, today.

During their meeting, President Taye briefed Her Royal Highness on current national and regional issues.

The president also expressed the gratitude of the Government of Ethiopia to the British Government for its support at the conference held in Geneva to jointly raise humanitarian aid for Ethiopia.

The President recalled that he had consulted with the new British Minister for Africa on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly on ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He explained that Ethiopia is currently hosting over one million refugees from various countries.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, for her part, said that the international community's current focus on Ukraine and the Middle East has led to a decline in humanitarian aid to other regions.

Her Royal Highness further said her country will play its part in efforts to strengthen humanitarian aid needed in other areas, including Ethiopia.

The two sides also discussed ongoing efforts in Ethiopia to improve maternal reproductive health, prevent blindness, and address sexual violence during conflict.

The Duchess of Edinburgh delivered a congratulatory message from His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom to the President of Ethiopia upon his appointment, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.