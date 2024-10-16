Africa: AU Official Commends Ethiopia's Commitment to Peace, Stability in Africa

Addis Ababa — Head of Political Affairs and Counter Terrorism Focal Point for the African Union (AU), Babatunde Abayomi Taiwo commended the commitment of Ethiopia for its positive contribution to peace and security in Africa and globally.

The first African Defense Ministers Conference organized by Ethiopia on its own initiative kicked off in Addis Ababa at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum this morning.

During the occasion, AU's official expressed deep gratitude to Ethiopia for hosting the event, which aims to address the continent's complex security challenges.

Taiwo highlighted Ethiopia's significant contributions to the AU and the United Nations since 1951, particularly its leadership in peacekeeping missions in Somalia and other regions.

"As far back as 1951 Ethiopian Personnel have left an indelible mark of courage and sacrifice as part of the United Nations, multinational force in Korea and now play a lead role in Somalia as part of the African Union's peace mission in the country."

He emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts among African nations to tackle escalating conflicts, the rise of armed groups, and the alarming levels of food insecurity exacerbated by climate-related crises.

He warned that growing geopolitical tensions could threaten Africa's sovereignty and stability, urging a unified approach to strengthen defenses against transnational threats and enhance Africa's position in the global arena.

Discussing the African Standby Force (ASF), Taiwn called on member states to overcome existing challenges, including funding and political will, to fully operationalize the force for crisis response.

He reiterated the importance of international cooperation and affirmed AU's commitment to supporting peace initiatives across the continent.

The conference is seen as a pivotal moment for African nations to reaffirm their dedication to peace and security, with hopes for actionable outcomes that will help silence the guns and foster stability throughout Africa.

The three-day Africa Defense Ministers' Conference organized by Ethiopia is underway under the theme "Africa: United in Peace, Strong in Security."

African defense ministers, senior military officers, military attachés based in Addis Ababa, and researchers engaged in military affairs are attending the first African Defense Ministers Conference organized by Ethiopia on its own initiative.

The conference will delve into topics that aim to bolster continental security and enhance military cooperation among African nations by highlighting the importance of strengthening existing partnerships to combat terrorism and address global and regional security threats among other crucial security issues.