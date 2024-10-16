Kenyan Court Rejects Bid to Stop Deputy President's Ouster

A Kenyan court on Tuesday dismissed a last-minute attempt to halt the Senate's debate and vote on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

"The prayer for conservatory orders is declined," High Court judge Enock Chacha Mwita ruled on Tuesday, in the afternoon.

Gachagua had filed the court challenge to stop the upper house's proceedings set for Wednesday and Thursday, arguing that his impeachment had been unfair and fast-tracked.

The 59-year-old has been denying all allegations and will continue to serve in his role until the Senate decides whether to approve his removal.

Following the ruling, Gachagua's counsel said they intended to appeal the decision.

This attempt at impeachment is the first of its kind against a deputy president since the possibility was introduced in Kenya's revised 2010 constitution.

In a historic move last week, the lower house of Kenya's parliament, the National Assembly, voted overwhelmingly to impeach Gachagua on 11 charges including corruption.

The ouster would now require the support of at least two-thirds of senators to pass.

It is one of more than two dozen court cases that have been filed against the impeachment.

On Monday, the Chief Justice Martha Koome empanelled a three-judge bench to hear and determine a case consolidating six of the petitions.

Powerful man

Gachagua is considered a powerful businessman, and belongs to Kenya's biggest tribe, the Kikuyu.

He has weathered previous corruption scandals to become deputy leader as President William Ruto's running mate in a closely fought election in August 2022.

But in recent weeks, he has complained about being sidelined by the president.

At the same time, he had been accused of supporting the youth-led anti-government protests that broke out in June.

Gachagua is also accused of threatening a judge among his impeachment charges.

On Sunday, he had said he pinned his hopes on the judiciary.

"I am a believer in the independence of the judiciary. I am certain that the courts will exercise judicial authority and protect and uphold the constitution and the will of the people," he told a church service in central Kenya.

Kenya's President Ruto fired most of his cabinet and included members of the opposition in his cabinet after nationwide protests against tax increases in which more than 50 people were killed.

Ruto has not commented publicly on the impeachment.

