Nigeria: Fintiri Cautions Nurses Against 'Japa' Syndrome

15 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Amina Abdullahi

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has expressed concern over the increasing exodus of healthcare professionals from the country, commonly referred to as the "japa" syndrome, urging nurses in Adamawa State to remain dedicated to their profession.

Speaking during a meeting with the national president of the Fellowship of Christian Nurses, Nigeria, and other officials at the Government House, Governor Fintiri, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Edgar Amos Sunday, stressed the critical need for committed healthcare workers in the state.

He underscored the importance of having a reliable nursing workforce to deliver quality healthcare services to the citizens, adding that his administration has been actively improving healthcare infrastructure.

This includes the construction and rehabilitation of cottage hospitals, upgrading medical facilities, and enhancing the welfare of healthcare workers, he added.

Governor Fintiri urged the nurses to stay focused on their duties, work collaboratively, and continue prioritising patient care, emphasising their crucial role in the state's healthcare system.

The meeting was held in anticipation of the upcoming national conference of the Fellowship of Christian Nurses, which is set to take place in Adamawa State, where Governor Fintiri has been invited as the guest of honour.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

