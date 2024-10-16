Nigeria: Maiduguri Airport to Begin Int'l Operations Jan 2025 - - Keyamo

15 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has announced that the Muhammadu Buhari Airport in Maiduguri, Borno State, will officially commence international operations on January 1, 2025.

Keyamo confirmed that preparations for the airport's upgrade have been finalised, and relevant government agencies have been informed of the impending launch.

He stated this during a visit to the ministry's headquarters in Abuja by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

SPONSOR AD

The minister expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for approving the airport's upgrade, noting that the North-East subregion is currently the only geopolitical zone in Nigeria without a fully operational international airport.

"The establishment of an international airport in Maiduguri is strategic for accommodating international flights from the Middle East. It has the capacity, population, and infrastructure necessary to support an international airport," Keyamo said.

Governor Zulum said the upgraded airport has the potential to drive economic growth and enhance connectivity throughout the subregion.

"As the chairman of the Northeast Governors' Forum, I assure you of the political will needed to ensure the successful implementation of this significant initiative," he affirmed.

Zulum was accompanied by several notable figures, including senators Mohammed Ali Ndume, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, and Kaka Shehu Lawan, as well as Borno APC Chairman Hon. Bello Ayuba and Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly Engr Abdullahi Musa Askira, along with other senior government officials.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.