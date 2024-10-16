Nigeria: Naseni to Strengthen Procurement Process

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has said his administration is working towards strengthening the procurement capacity of the agency.

The EVC make this known during a 3-day in-house procurement training for procurement officers and stakeholders across its system.

As part of his broader vision to transform the agency into a public sector employer of choice in Nigeria, Halilu said the training aims to enhance procurement operations within the agency.

The theme of the workshop, "Building the Best Procurement Operations in the NASENI System-Wide," focuses on equipping participants with the professional capacity required to manage procurement processes efficiently in line with the Public Procurement Act of 2007," he said.

He also highlighted the need for training and retraining of officers to align their skills with NASENI's vision and the Act.

Halilu charged the participants to put into practice what they will learn at the workshop and also commended the planning committee.

In his keynote address, the Ag. Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Barr. Olusegun Omotola, represented by the director Research/Training and Strategic Planning, BPP, Mr Adebowale Adedokun, noted the importance of such training in enhancing Nigeria's procurement processes.

He said NASENI plays a crucial role in national infrastructure development, and transparent procurement is essential for ensuring good governance.

In his vote of thanks, the head of procurement unit, AMTDI Jalingo, Akambi Abdussalam Adesina, appreciated the EVC for giving them a platform for capacity building.