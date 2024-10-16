Nigeria: PDP Govs' Meeting On Damagum's Fate Deadlocked

Governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ended their meeting on the fate of the party's acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, without reaching a conclusive resolution on Monday.

The meeting, which began around 5p.m. and ended shortly before 10 p.m., was convened to address the ongoing internal crisis within the party, which has resulted in the suspension of several National Working Committee (NWC) members, including Damagum.

Sources informed Daily Trust that the governors remained deeply divided over Damagum's future, with discussions aimed at breaking the deadlock proving inconclusive.

Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) were reportedly in favour of Damagum continuing as acting chairman, at least temporarily.

However, opposing governors, including Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), who chairs the PDP Governors' Forum, Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), and Pastor Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), pushed for Damagum to revert to his role as Deputy National Chairman (North) to allow the North Central zone to complete the tenure of suspended chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu. Other governors were reportedly undecided.

A spokesman to one of the governors, who asked not to be named, told Daily Trust that the majority of the forum members supported sticking to the party's constitution, which stipulates that the position of national chairman should return to the zone from which the previous chairman, in this case Ayu from Benue State, originated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was also gathered that the governors plan to continue discussions today in Ondo State, where they will attend the official flag-off of the PDP's governorship campaign.

At the heart of the crisis is the vacant substantive National Chairman position, left open since Ayu's suspension. Damagum, from Yobe State, has been acting as chairman, but efforts by North Central stakeholders to replace Ayu have been blocked by Damagum and his supporters. This has led to a standoff between factions that want the North Central to complete Ayu's term and those opposing it.

The situation has further polarised PDP governors and NWC members, leading to the emergence of factional leaders within the party.

Currently, Damagum, along with National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), remains suspended, while a factional chairman claims to have taken over the control of the party.

In an effort to address the growing discord, the governors met virtually to align their positions ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for October 24.

Sources suggest that the governors may consider asking all NWC members to step down as part of an attempt to resolve the issue of Damagum's leadership amicably.