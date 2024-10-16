Nigeria: Daily Trust Foundation Trains Journalists On Broadcast Investigations

15 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

The Daily Trust Foundation, with support from the MacArthur Foundation, has organised a three-day training session in Sokoto for journalists from the Northwest subregion, focused on enhancing their investigative skills in broadcast journalism.

The training aims to equip the participants with the tools to hold government officials accountable through in-depth investigations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the chairman of the foundation, Malam Bilya Bala, urged journalists to consistently hold those entrusted with public funds accountable and to continually improve their professional skills.

Represented by Malam Mannir Dan'Ali, the former Editor-in-Chief of Media Trust Group, Bala highlighted the foundation's dedication to supporting orphans, victims of insurgency, and female medical students, many of whom have become consultants.

He also mentioned that the foundation has undertaken numerous projects, including sinking boreholes, renovating clinics and schools, and promoting girls' education in the North-East.

Sokoto State's Commissioner for Information, Bello Sambo Danchadi, commended the foundation for its efforts, describing Daily Trust as a voice for the voiceless.

He expressed hope that the training would produce versatile journalists capable of holding public officers to account.

The Director of the Daily Trust Foundation, Mr Theophilus Abba, reiterated that the training was designed to enhance the role of journalists in uncovering stories of the marginalised and ensuring accountability from those in power.

The participants were drawn from the seven states of the Northwest.

