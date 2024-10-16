Nigeria: Fagbemi, Others Get Abuad Honours As 226 Graduates With First-Class

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Mr Damian Dodo, SAN, and Pastor Tunde Bakare, will be formally decorated with Honorary Doctor of Laws, honoris causa by the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti ABUAD, next week.

Speaking at the press conference heralding the 15th anniversary and 12th convocation ceremonies of the university in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, the vice chancellor, Prof Smaranda Olarinde, said the three eminent lawyers were selected based on proven integrity and character.

Olarinde also said a total of 226 students will be graduating with first class at the 12th convocation ceremony of the institution.

She also revealed that the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa will on Friday, deliver the convocation lecture titled: "Diaspora Engagements for National Development' as part of activities lined up for the ceremony.

"The 226 students with first class, according to her, are among the overall 1,662 graduating students that will graduate during the period.

"The VC said 693 of the graduating students will get second class upper honours, 350 second class lower and 33 third class," he said.

Giving the breakdown of statistics of the overall graduating students, the VC said 338 are from Engineering, Law (244), MHS (228), Sciences (203), SMS (269), Post Graduate (177), Part Time (20), ABUAD Business School (22) and MBBS (161).

Olarinde pointed out that the ABUAD Multisystem Hospital dialysis centre has also continued to serve patients from all over the southwest and beyond with an average of 400 dialysis sessions every month."