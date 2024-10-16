Nigeria: Edo Gov'ship - Stop Propaganda, Accept Election Results, PDP Urged

A pro-democracy organisation, the Initiative for Democratic Advancement and Free Speech, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State to accept the results of the September 21 governorship election rather than resorting to media propaganda to sway public sentiment.

APC's Monday Okpebholo recorded 291,667 votes to defeat PDP's Asue Ighodalo, who polled 247,274.

In a statement on Monday, the group's executive director, Patrick Osaigbovo, noted that the PDP has been relying on the "verdict" of certain partisan groups posing as election observer organisations.

"The so-called observer groups have overstepped their mandates by publicly opposing the results announced by INEC," he stated, emphasising that their role is limited to observing the elections and providing recommendations to the electoral body.

"The PDP should recognise that election observer groups are not the same as election monitors. INEC is the sole election monitor in Nigeria. Observer groups are meant solely to observe; they lack the authority to reject any results declared by INEC.

"The PDP should refrain from chasing illusions and focus on preparing for the 2028 election," he added.

In response, Reverend Olu Martins, Deputy Director-General of Media for the PDP Campaign Council, dismissed the claims as unfounded.

"The election observers are not new in the system. They have been observing election processes. We should improve our electoral system.

"Many of the observers concluded that the processes were free and fair at the polling units," he said.