Nigeria: Kano Emirship Tussle - Court of Appeal Fixes Hearing for Oct 17

15 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has fixed Thursday, October 17, for hearing in the appeals over the emirship dispute in Kano State.

A three-member panel of justices led by Justice Mohammed Mustapha reserved judgement in the appeals on Monday after the lawyers in the matters adopted their processes.

The appeals before the appellate court are that of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero vs Attorney General of Kano State and 10 others in appeal number CA/KN/166/M/2014 and number CA/KN/126/M/2024 on the appointment of emir between Kano State House of Assembly and another vs Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi and six others.

There is also a motion staying the execution of the judgement of July 25, on fundamental rights enforcement.

A Federal High Court in Kano presided over by Justice Abdullahi Liman, nullified Governor Abba Yusuf's action of deposing Emir Ado Bayero and appointing Muhammadu Sanusi II on May 23.

The court also held as "null and void" the Kano Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill, 2024, passed by the Kano State House of Assembly, which voided Bayero's seat.

The judge said, "The above action violates the order of this court earlier stated," adding "The balance of convenience is on the applicant herein (Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi)."

This was as another Kano State High Court had barred Ado Bayero from parading himself as emir.

A counsel in the matter, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), who spoke to Daily Trust after the mention, assured of readiness for the hearing.

