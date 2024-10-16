Liberia: Anthony Souh Takes Over As Acting Ldea Director

Monrovia — Anthony Souh has taken over as the new Acting Director of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), succeeding Christopher Peters.

During a formal ceremony on Tuesday, Souh, a seasoned official from former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration, emphasized the urgent need for collaboration to combat the country's escalating drug crisis

In his remarks, Souh pledged to execute his new role in good faith and committed to fulfilling the agency's mission. He underscored that capacity building and manpower development are critical to the success of the LDEA's efforts in combating the drug trade across Liberia.

"The fight against drugs is not the task of one man or one institution. It will require all hands on deck," Souh noted, calling for synergy among government institutions and international partners to address the growing menace.

The ceremony was marked by a handover from Christopher Peters, who briefly served as Officer-in-Charge following Col. Abraham Kromah's suspension. Peters, who resigned citing the need for strategic reforms and enhanced training to effectively combat drug trafficking, expressed support for Souh, urging the LDEA staff to cooperate fully with the new leadership.

"I enjoyed a cordial working relationship with all of you, and I hope you'll accord the same to Acting Director Souh as he leads the agency forward," Peters stated.

This leadership change follows a tumultuous period for the LDEA under Kromah's directorship. In June, Kromah and his deputies, Hassan Fadiga and Gbawou Kowou, were involved in a public altercation that led to their suspension. The incident, which escalated to physical confrontation, was widely covered in the media and led to an outcry over the management practices within the agency.

Kromah, in a recent radio interview, expressed regret over the incident, acknowledging his failure to maintain composure and stressing that the confrontation was a personal and professional failing. "I am ashamed of myself, and I should have handled things differently," Kromah admitted, appealing for a second chance to lead the agency.

Despite his suspension and the ongoing investigation, Kromah remains hopeful of returning to his position, citing his commitment to combating drug-related crimes and supporting rehabilitation initiatives. He is keen on meeting with President Boakai to personally convey his remorse and seek forgiveness.

As Acting Director, Souh faces the challenge of stabilizing the agency and restoring public trust amidst ongoing internal disputes and external pressures.