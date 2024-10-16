Ghana: Fisheries Commission Trains Officers in Aquatic Animal Health Management

The Fish Health Unit (FHU) of the Fisheries Commission (FC), in collaboration with the Norwegian Veterinary Institute (NVI), has trained officers to enhance their knowledge in aquatic animal health management to foster resilience in the fisheries industry.

The one-day workshop was also to equip participants with essential skills for investigating and managing aquatic animal disease outbreaks in Ghana.

Speaking at the event on Monday in Accra, the Head of FHU, Madam Mary Nkansah noted that the training focused on building the officers' capacity to better understand the complexities of aquatic animal health.

"Equipping our officers with these essential skills is key for identifying potential threats and responding effectively to outbreaks," she said.

Madam Nkansah noted that trainees would be enlightened on additional strategies including proper handling and stocking, promoting vaccination, and quarantining sick or newly introduced fish.

"This training not only aims to improve data collection but also to enhance overall productivity and sustainability within Ghana's fisheries," she emphasised.

The session covered measures necessary for the prevention and management of diseases in aquaculture, including spot mapping, enforcing biosafety and biosecurity protocols, maintaining accurate records, and conducting regular monitoring of water quality and fish health.

Participants engaged in discussions on the various diseases impacting the fisheries sector, emphasizing the importance of effective surveillance systems for data collection and analysis.