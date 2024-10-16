The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ebonyi State said it has seized 115.226 kilogrammes of illicit substances and arrested 149 suspects in the third quarter of the year.

The State Commander of NDLEA, Peter Ogar, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

According to him, the arrest and seizure were made in different locations in the state between July and September 2024.

Mr Ogar said the agency in Ebonyi had, within the period, counselled 82 suspects, comprising 64 and 18 females.

He said the agency arrested 149 suspects, 112 males and 37 females, between the ages of 26 and 72.

"The figure represents both drug dealers, drug users and traffickers," he said.

He listed the seized substances to include crack cocaine, 0.0023kg; Cannabis Sativa, 55.492kg; codeine syrup, 0.393kg; Tramadol tablets, 0.004kg; tramadol capsule, 0.437kg; diazepam 917 tablets, 0.964 and 47 amps, 0.226kg.

"Others are methamphetamine, 0.0054kg; bromazepam, 75 tablets, 0.034kg; lorazepam 476 tablets, 0.100kg; monkey tail, 56 litres, 42.2kg; raphynol 24 tablets, 0.009kg and other psychotropic substances grossly weighing 115.226 kgs in all."

Mr Ogar added that one person was convicted during the period under review and that the agency was able to take its sensitisation campaign on the need to stay off drugs to youth groups, community heads, and primary and secondary schools.

The commander reiterated the NDLEA's readiness to combat illicit drug trafficking in Ebonyi and other parts of Nigeria, and expressed gratitude for the cordial relationship between the Command and other security agencies.