Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Donates 40-Foot Container of Medical Supplies to G.W. Harley Hospital in Nimba County

Sanniquellie, Nimba County — In a continued effort to support Liberia's healthcare system, ArcelorMittal Liberia has donated a 40-foot container filled with medical supplies and equipment to the G.W. Harley Hospital in Sanniquellie, Nimba County.

The supplies, which include oxygen masks, syringes, surgical materials, lab kits, and digital thermometers, are part of ArcelorMittal Liberia's ongoing commitment to addressing the health needs of communities where it operates. This donation is the second significant contribution to hospitals and clinics in Nimba County, underscoring the company's focus on community support.

At the handover ceremony, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Executive Officer, Michiel Van Der Merwe, reaffirmed the company's dedication to supporting healthcare, education, and other essential services in Liberia. He emphasized that ArcelorMittal will continue its development efforts across the country, stating, "ArcelorMittal is committed to meeting the needs of Liberians, and we will remain engaged in development activities in the areas where we operate."

Van Der Merwe also highlighted that these initiatives align with the Liberian government's goal of improving service delivery, particularly in healthcare.

A Strong Partnership for Health

Speaking at the ceremony, Marcus Wleh, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Head of Sustainability and External Relations, described the donation as a reflection of the strong partnership between the mining company and the Liberian government. He stressed the importance of this collaboration in addressing local communities' needs, noting that the medical supplies would "go a long way" in improving healthcare delivery in Nimba County.

Wleh also recalled that in January 2023, ArcelorMittal Liberia, under the leadership of then-CEO Josephus Coenen, initiated a partnership with Project C.U.R.E., an international non-profit organization that delivers medical supplies to underserved communities. This partnership led to a comprehensive need assessment in Nimba and Grand Bassa counties in late 2023, identifying medical facilities for support.

Local Leaders Express Gratitude

Dr. Menlee Gboo, Chief Medical Doctor at G.W. Harley Hospital, and Dr. Ponies Dolo, head of the Nimba County Health Team, expressed their gratitude for the donation, describing it as timely and vital to improving healthcare services. Dr. Gboo said, "This support comes at a critical time, and we are grateful that ArcelorMittal has joined us in our mission to provide better healthcare to the people of Nimba County."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Impact Across Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties

In addition to G.W. Harley Hospital, the donation will benefit other health facilities in Nimba County, including the Free Pentecostal Clinic in Camp 4, Yekepa, and the Lugbeyee Clinic. The first shipment of medical supplies from ArcelorMittal, sent in August 2024, supported facilities in Grand Bassa County, including the Liberia Government Hospital in Buchanan and the Barsegiah Clinic in Wee Statutory District.

ArcelorMittal Liberia has a longstanding history of contributing to Liberia's socio-economic development. Beyond its mining operations, the company has made significant investments in community infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Through initiatives like these medical donations, ArcelorMittal continues to demonstrate its commitment to being a responsible corporate partner, working closely with the government to improve living standards in Liberia.

This donation reflects ArcelorMittal Liberia's holistic approach to development, ensuring that while the company benefits from Liberia's resources, it also gives back to the communities most impacted by its operations.

Since beginning operations in Liberia, ArcelorMittal has played a key role in the country's post-war recovery, investing heavily in infrastructure, including the rehabilitation of the railway from Buchanan to Yekepa, which was destroyed during the civil conflict.

Through its initiatives in health, education, and local development, ArcelorMittal's support extends far beyond mining, contributing to a sustainable and prosperous future for the communities it serves.