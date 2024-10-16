Liberia: Bodies of Three Missing Men Discovered in Nimba County, Ongoing Investigations Underway

Nimba County — The search for three men reported missing in Gbao Zontuo Town, District Number 7, has resulted in a grim discovery.

The remains of Elisha Blaye, a 37-year-old man who had been missing since September 2, 2024, were found along Weh Creek in the area on October 11, 2024. His skeleton was discovered, bringing the total number of missing men found dead in the same region to three.

Blaye, a resident of Gbao Gorlay in District Number 7, reportedly left his home to visit his uncle and girlfriend, both of whom were involved in a longstanding conflict.

According to family members, he was trying to help resolve their issues but went missing in his girlfriend's room. Despite extensive searches, it took over a month for his remains to be uncovered.

Tragically, one person searching for Blaye reportedly died in the process. Community members have expressed growing concerns about safety in Gbao Zontuo Town, describing it as one of the most dangerous areas in Nimba County.

Reports show that several individuals have been killed in the town, including a motorcyclist who was murdered in 2006.

The recent string of violent incidents has heightened fears among local residents, who are now calling for increased security measures.

As investigations into the deaths of Blaye and the other two missing men continue, no arrests have been made thus far. The local community remains anxious as authorities work to uncover the circumstances surrounding these tragic events.