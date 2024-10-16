Liberia: Jodie Seton Urges Members to 'Work Together to Achieve Swal's Vision and Mission'

Paynesville City — Liberia Football Association (LFA) Third Vice President, Jodie Seton, has called on members of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) to unite in pursuit of the organization's vision and mission.

Speaking during SWAL's 38th anniversary celebration, Madam Seton highlighted the vital role sports journalists play in shaping public perception and advancing sports in Liberia. She urged SWAL members to reflect on the organization's future, encouraging them to envision its goals for the next five years and beyond.

Seton emphasized that achieving meaningful progress requires a comprehensive approach, exploring new directions for growth. She recommended that SWAL develop a five-year strategic plan to serve as a blueprint for guiding the organization's affairs in the coming years. Such a plan, she noted, would drive all stakeholders to work collectively toward actualizing their vision, achieving shared objectives, and positioning SWAL for success.

According to her, the strategic plan should reflect SWAL's current standing and outline its future aspirations, helping the organization make informed decisions, manage resources effectively, and improve operational efficiency.

Madam Seton also called on SWAL to advocate for the construction of its own headquarters, which she believes would foster sustainability and growth, while saving costs in the long run.

Addressing some of the challenges SWAL faces, Seton pointed to the lack of office space, insufficient formal training for members, inadequate financial support, limited female participation, and the absence of decentralization as key issues hindering the organization's progress.

"This is your challenge," she said, adding that one of the visions of SWAL's founding members was to elevate sports journalism by advocating for the welfare of its members.

She further encouraged SWAL to explore opportunities for capacity-building initiatives, including training programs that would equip members with the skills needed to take the organization to the next level.

"If SWAL is to advance, we must increase women's representation in sports journalism and promote gender equality in sports media coverage," Seton stressed.

She underscored the need for training sports journalists on gender-sensitive reporting and the portrayal of women in sports, noting that sports can be a powerful tool for advancing gender equality. "I hope SWAL can serve as a platform for this cause," she concluded.