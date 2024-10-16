Liberia: United Methodist Church Bishop Declares Church Will Not Endorse Same-Sex Marriage

Monrovia — Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr., head of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, has unequivocally rejected claims that the church supports same-sex marriage.

During a press conference held at the UMC headquarters in Sinkor on Monday, Bishop Quire stated, "It is imperative to clarify that our Church is not a gay Church, nor will it ever adopt such an identity."

He reaffirmed the church's longstanding position against same-sex marriage, emphasizing that the definition of marriage within the church remains a sacred union between one man and one woman.

Bishop Quire explained that the beliefs of the Liberia Annual Conference are grounded in biblical teachings and cultural values, which collectively shape their commitment to traditional marriage.

On October 13, 2024, tensions arose when members of the Seventy-Second United Methodist Church and the New Georgia United Methodist Church protested during services in response to the suspensions of their pastors.

The suspensions were a result of dissenting views regarding Bishop Quire's refusal to convene a special session to address recent global church resolutions permitting same-sex marriage across United Methodist churches.

The situation continues to raise significant debate within the church community as it navigates these contentious issues.