Liberia: As President Boakai Prepares to Appoint Modad's Replacement, Fpa Profiles Potential Picks

Monrovia — Since the resignation of Commerce Minister Amin Modad, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his administration are once again searching for a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy.

As was the case when former Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara resigned, several high-profile names have emerged as potential replacements. While some candidates are quietly positioning themselves, others have openly expressed their desire to take on the role of Minister of Commerce.

One of President Boakai's key tasks is to build a resilient economy where Liberians can thrive, and the Ministry of Commerce is a crucial government agency that the President is relying on to achieve this vision.

Established in 1972, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is responsible for promoting, developing, regulating, and expanding commercial and industrial enterprises in Liberia. A successful businessman and former representative to the World Trade Center. However, Modad soon found himself entangled in a series of challenges that ultimately led to his resignation.

Though President Boakai has appointed an acting minister, insiders revealed that the administration is working behind the scenes to find a permanent replacement for Modad.

FrontPage Africa takes a closer look at the names being considered within the corridors of the Executive Mansion.

Molley KAMARA

Molley Kamara, is the current Senior Economic Advisor to the President. Before the Boakai administration, Kamara was relatively unknown. Upon his appointment, Kamara informed FrontPage Africa that he holds a degree in Economics from Rutgers University - New Brunswick, and an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the Wharton School of Business.

In 1998, Kamara served as an Economic Advisor to Benjamin William Mkapa, the third President of Tanzania, who held office from 1995 to 2005. Mkapa's election in 1995 was largely driven by an anti-corruption campaign, bolstered by the strong support of former President Julius Nyerere. Mkapa's efforts included establishing the Presidential Commission on Corruption (Warioba Commission) and strengthening the Prevention of Corruption Bureau.

According to Kamara's LinkedIn profile, he worked for less than a year in 2009 on a United Nations project focused on supply chain management.

Kamara is credited with offering both financial and moral support to President Boakai's campaign. Despite his strong ties to Boakai and former Speaker Alex Tyler, his perceived temperament has led some to question his suitability for a prominent position. During a recent trip with the President, Kamara allegedly lost his temper, an incident that detractors are reportedly using to challenge his bid for a key post.

However, as this story went to press, multiple sources confirmed to FrontPage Africa that Kamara remains a contender.

Luther Tappeh

Reverend Luther Tarpeh has experienced a steady rise in politics following his successful bid for the Unity Party's chairmanship in 2022. A veteran educator, Rev. Tarpeh was considered a potential cabinet minister during the formation of the Unity Party-led government after the election. However, despite his prominence, President Boakai only appointed him to serve on a couple of boards.

Rev. Tarpeh, widely known as a motivational speaker, first declared his intention to enter national politics in December 2019. At that time, he announced his membership in the opposition Unity Party, stating he would no longer "sit on the fence."

During his declaration at the Unity Party headquarters in Congo Town, Tarpeh expressed his commitment to support the party's efforts, work alongside its members, and find lasting solutions to restore dignity to the lives of Liberians. Known for his motivational speaking, he emphasized that his decision to join the Unity Party was not to displace anyone but to collaborate with like-minded Liberians to ensure the country's success on the continent.

Rev. Tarpeh also highlighted his compassionate heart for the underprivileged, explaining that his move to the Unity Party serves as a reminder that Liberians are tired of politicians who seek personal gain rather than genuinely serving the people's interests.

H currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NTA. He has been vocal against perceived corruption in Government.

Scholastica Tanneh Nyenkan-Nimely

Madam Nyenkan-Nimley is currently serving as the Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry. She will hold this position until the Liberian Chief Executive appoints a permanent replacement, according to an Executive Mansion release.

Madam Nyenkan-Nimley's appointment follows the resignation of Mr. Amin Modad, who served as Minister from February 2024 until his formal resignation on Wednesday, October 9th.

As Deputy Minister for Administration, Nyenkan-Nimley has worked closely with former Minister Modad for the past eight months, overseeing the Ministry's administrative functions. Her responsibilities include ensuring the efficient operation and coordination of the Ministry's various departments, as well as implementing policies, procedures, and regulations aligned with the Ministry's objectives and the Liberian government's broader vision.

Inside sources says, she is being considered for the role of a minister proper. However, this hinges on her performance as Acting Minister.

Leelai Kpukuyou

Leelai Kpukuyou made headlines last week when, in an open letter to President Boakai, she expressed her interest in succeeding Amin Modad as Minister of Commerce and Industry.

In a Facebook post, Madam Kpukuyou shared that her ambition is driven by an unwavering passion to serve her country. She added that it would be an honor to represent women who are paving the way for what's possible in Liberia.

"It would be my humble honor to serve as Liberia's next Minister of Commerce and Industry and to represent a demographic of women paving the way for what's possible," she wrote.

Madam Kpukuyou acknowledged that her bid might seem premature, desperate, or unconventional to some, given the circumstances. However, she clarified that there is nothing wrong with stepping forward to serve when one feels the calling.

She stated that her pursuit of the position is rooted in patriotism and is necessary to bring her expertise and knowledge to strengthen Liberia's domestic private sector and build a strong, coherent relationship with the foreign direct investment community for the benefit of the Liberian people.

"In the context of our society, this might seem too early, desperate, or unconventional to many, especially given all the circumstances. I might be laughed at, gossiped about, or ridiculed. I may even face public disrepute from those who feel their opinions or personal interests are superior to my intentions. Some might say I'm not part of the inner circle and therefore stand no chance. I've thought long and hard about all these variables and decided to proceed. After all, what do I stand to lose? Nothing! Instead, I gain a sense of pride for doing what I believe is patriotic and necessary--bringing forth my expertise to strengthen Liberia's domestic private sector and foster strong relationships with foreign direct investors for the benefit of the Liberian people," she explained.

Madam Kpukuyou holds a Master's Degree in Public Sector Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, along with certificates in Project Management and Trade Investment. As an entrepreneur with extensive experience in Liberia's domestic private sector and a deep understanding of foreign direct investment and international partnerships, she has led over a dozen trade missions and tripartite delegations to institutions such as the WTO, IMF, ILO, UN, AU, and ECOWAS.

Nyah Mantein

Nyah Mantein is a veteran public servant and a stalwart of the Unity Party who has held several positions in government, spanning both the Charles Taylor regime and the Sirleaf-Boakai administration.

He previously served as Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Commerce and as Managing Director of the now-defunct Liberian Produce Marketing Corporation (LPMC) during the Sirleaf administration.